Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2020 Trade Deadline

Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2020

Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2020 Trade Deadline

    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    With a busy 2020 MLB trade deadline now in the rearview, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.

    The following factors helped determine the placement of players and teams:

    • Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
    • Talent (Player): As for those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent were the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
    • Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
    • High-End Talent (Team): With that being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact in the majors and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when teams were close in the rankings.

    A tier system was used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent.

    • Tier 1: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These 100 players make up B/R's top 100 prospect list. There were eight Tier 1 openings to be filled since our last update after Luis Robert, Jesus Luzardo, Dustin May, Brendan Rodgers, Sean Murphy, Mitch Keller, Kyle Wright and Nico Hoerner exhausted their prospect eligibility.
    • Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on the leaguewide top 100 list and could end up there.
    • Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.

    Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.

                    

    Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings. Players within 10 at-bats or five innings pitched of those cutoffs who are expected to surpass them in the near future were also excluded in an effort to give a more accurate representation of each farm system.

30. Washington Nationals

    Luis Garcia
    Luis GarciaJulio Cortez/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Carter Kieboom221
    2. SS Luis Garcia202
    3. RHP Jackson Rutledge212
    4. RHP Mason Denaburg213
    5. RHP Wil Crowe253
    6. RHP Cade Cavalli223
    7. LHP Tim Cate223
    8. RHP Andry Lara173
    9. 1B Drew Mendoza223
    10. RHP Eddy Yean193

    Next 5: RHP Joan Adon, SS Yasel Antuna, LHP Matt Cronin, RHP Cole Henry, LHP Seth Romero

                

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Nationals have the thinnest farm system in baseball, and with Carter Kieboom and Luis Garcia likely to exhaust their prospect eligibility before the season is over, they'll occupy the No. 30 spot in these rankings for the foreseeable future.

    Right-hander Wil Crowe made his MLB debut with a spot start Aug. 22, and he could get another shot down the stretch.

29. Colorado Rockies

    Ryan Rolison
    Ryan RolisonAssociated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Zac Veen181
    2. LHP Ryan Rolison232
    3. 3B/OF Ryan Vilade212
    4. 1B Michael Toglia223
    5. 3B Colton Welker223
    6. 3B Aaron Schunk233
    7. SS Adael Amador173
    8. C Drew Romo193
    9. RHP Chris McMahon213
    10. 1B Grant Lavigne213

    Next 5: OF Niko Decolati, OF Brenton Doyle, RHP Karl Kauffmann, LHP Helcris Olivarez, LHP Sam Weatherly

            

    Farm System Snapshot

    With Brendan Rodgers (No. 1) and Sam Hilliard (No. 9) exiting the prospect rankings since our last update, and Terrin Vavra (No. 6) traded to the Baltimore Orioles in the Mychal Givens deal, the already thin Rockies system slid even further down these rankings.

    Catcher Drew Romo (No. 35 pick), right-hander Chris McMahon (No. 46) and left-hander Sam Weatherly (No. 81) were part of a strong 2020 draft class headlined by new No. 1 prospect Zac Veen (No. 9).

28. Chicago Cubs

    Adbert Alzolay
    Adbert AlzolayGregory Bull/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. LHP Brailyn Marquez211
    2. SS Ed Howard192
    3. OF Brennen Davis202
    4. C Miguel Amaya212
    5. RHP Adbert Alzolay253
    6. OF Cole Roederer203
    7. RHP Ryan Jensen223
    8. 2B Chase Strumpf223
    9. RHP Cory Abbott243
    10. RHP Kohl Franklin203

    Next 5: LHP Burl Carraway, C Ethan Hearn, RHP Tyson Miller, 3B Christopher Morel, RHP Riley Thompson

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    Nico Hoerner (No. 1) has exhausted his prospect status, leaving hard-throwing left-hander Brailyn Marquez as the new top prospect in the Cubs farm system. He also slotted into one of the Tier 1 spots that was up for grabs.

    He joined 2020 No. 16 pick Ed Howard, toolsy outfielder Brennen Davis and high-ceiling catcher Miguel Amaya to form a terrific foursome at the top of the system, but there's a steep drop-off after that group. The organization needs some of its mid-level arms to take a step forward.

27. Milwaukee Brewers

    Garrett Mitchell
    Garrett MitchellKyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Garrett Mitchell211
    2. SS/2B Brice Turang202
    3. LHP Ethan Small232
    4. C Mario Feliciano212
    5. OF Tristen Lutz222
    6. LHP Aaron Ashby223
    7. RHP Drew Rasmussen253
    8. SS Eduardo Garcia183
    9. LHP Antoine Kelly203
    10. OF Hedbert Perez173

    Next 5: RHP Zack Brown, RHP Max Lazar, OF Luis Medina, OF Corey Ray, OF Carlos Rodriguez

                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    No. 20 pick Garrett Mitchell has a chance to be the biggest steal of the 2020 draft. He has an extremely high floor as a future everyday center fielder and a ton of upside if he starts to elevate the ball more and taps into his 6'3", 215-pound frame. He filled one of the eight Tier 1 vacancies.

    With recent homegrown pieces Keston Hiura, Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams making impacts in the majors, the Brewers have shown the ability to draft and develop.

26. Oakland Athletics

    Nick Allen
    Nick AllenElaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. LHP A.J. Puk251
    2. SS Robert Puason172
    3. SS/2B Nick Allen212
    4. C Tyler Soderstrom183
    5. RHP Daulton Jefferies253
    6. 3B/SS Sheldon Neuse253
    7. SS Logan Davidson223
    8. OF Brayan Buelvas183
    9. RHP Jeff Criswell213
    10. OF Austin Beck213

    Next 5: OF Lazaro Armenteros, RHP Tyler Baum, C Jonah Heim, RHP Grant Holmes, RHP James Kaprielian

                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    A slide down these rankings was inevitable for the Athletics with Jesus Luzardo (No. 1) and Sean Murphy (No. 3) establishing themselves in the big leagues. A.J. Puk likely would have done the same if not for a left shoulder strain that has sidelined him for much of the year.

    The front office added Tommy La Stella and Mike Minor before the trade deadline without parting with any top prospects, though the La Stella deal closed the A's chapter on former top prospect Franklin Barreto. With the club's window to contend wide-open, the thin farm system doesn't hurt as much as it would have in the past.

25. Boston Red Sox

    Jarren Duran
    Jarren DuranFrank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Jeter Downs221
    2. 1B Triston Casas201
    3. 3B/1B Bobby Dalbec252
    4. RHP Bryan Mata212
    5. OF Jarren Duran232
    6. RHP Noah Song233
    7. OF Gilberto Jimenez203
    8. RHP Tanner Houck243
    9. RHP Thad Ward233
    10. LHP Jay Groome223

    Next 5: RHP Brayan Bello, SS/2B Cameron Cannon, 3B Blaze Jordan, RHP Chih-Jung Liu, SS Matthew Lugo

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Red Sox didn't have the fire sale that some were predicting, but they did move a few bullpen pieces along with Mitch Moreland and Kevin Pillar. Those trades didn't net any newcomers to their top prospect list, but right-hander Connor Seabold (via the Phillies) and outfielder Jeisson Rosario (via the Padres) have intriguing upside.

    Bobby Dalbec homered in his MLB debut Sunday, and the Moreland trade should open up regular playing time for him down the stretch. Outfielder Jarren Duran could also get a look following the Pillar trade.

24. Texas Rangers

    Sam Huff
    Sam HuffCharlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. 3B Josh Jung221
    2. C Sam Huff221
    3. OF Leody Taveras212
    4. RHP Yerry Rodriguez222
    5. RHP Hans Crouse212
    6. 2B Justin Foscue213
    7. 1B/3B Sherten Apostel213
    8. SS Anderson Tejada223
    9. LHP Joe Palumbo253
    10. RHP Cole Winn203

    Next 5: SS Maximo Acosta, SS Osleivis Basabe, OF Heriberto Hernandez, OF Bayron Lora, OF Steele Walker

                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    The decision to hold on to top trade chips Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo cost the Rangers opportunities to add some top-tier prospect talent to a thin system. That said, if they plan on making a push to contend in 2021, it was the right decision.

    With Nick Solak (No. 3) exiting the prospect ranks, right-hander Cole Winn moved back into the organization's top 10. The 20-year-old is just two years removed from being selected 15th in the draft and still has significant upside and a polished game.

23. Los Angeles Angels

    Jo Adell
    Jo AdellGregory Bull/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Jo Adell211
    2. OF Brandon Marsh221
    3. OF Jordyn Adams202
    4. LHP Reid Detmers212
    5. SS/2B Jeremiah Jackson202
    6. RHP Chris Rodriguez223
    7. SS Kyren Paris183
    8. SS Arol Vera173
    9. RHP Jose Soriano213
    10. RHP Jack Kochanowicz193

    Next 5: 2B Jahmai Jones, OF D'Shawn Knowles, LHP Packy Naughton, OF Alexander Ramirez, LHP Hector Yan

           

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Angels held on to top trade chip Dylan Bundy, but they did make a few moves. Left-hander Packy Naughton became a top-five pitching prospect in a system thin on quality arms after he was acquired from the Reds for Brian Goodwin.

    Jo Adell has been handed the everyday right field job in the majors, but he's hitting just .173 with 35 strikeouts in his first 80 plate appearances. Those growing pains could pay dividends in 2021 since he still has one of the highest ceilings of any prospect.

22. St. Louis Cardinals

    Dylan Carlson
    Dylan CarlsonJeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Dylan Carlson211
    2. LHP Matthew Liberatore201
    3. 3B Nolan Gorman201
    4. C Ivan Herrera202
    5. LHP Zack Thompson222
    6. 3B Jordan Walker183
    7. OF Jhon Torres203
    8. 3B Elehuris Montero223
    9. RHP Johan Oviedo223
    10. RHP Jake Woodford233

    Next 5: OF Tre Fletcher, RHP Tink Hence, RHP Angel Rondon, SS Edmundo Sosa, SS/RHP Masyn Winn

                 

    Farm System Snapshot

    Catcher Andrew Knizner (No. 6) and left-hander Genesis Cabrera (No. 7) used up their prospect eligibility since our last update, opening up spots in the organization's top 10 for right-handers Johan Oviedo and Jake Woodford, who are part of the MLB staff.

    The addition of Matthew Liberatore, emergence of Ivan Herrera and selection of Jordan Walker with the No. 21 pick in this year's draft helped restock a farm system that consistently churns out MLB talent. Will Dylan Carlson get to 130 major league at-bats before the season is over?

21. New York Yankees

    Clarke Schmidt
    Clarke SchmidtKathy Willens/Associated Press

     Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Jasson Dominguez171
    2. RHP Clarke Schmidt241
    3. RHP Deivi Garcia211
    4. RHP Luis Gil222
    5. RHP Roansy Contreras202
    6. SS Oswald Peraza203
    7. SS Anthony Volpe193
    8. RHP Alexander Vizcaino233
    9. OF Estevan Florial223
    10. RHP Luis Medina213

    Next 5: RHP Albert Abreu, OF Kevin Alcantara, RHP Yoendrys Gomez, C Austin Wells, RHP Miguel Yajure

                       

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Yankees farm system has more boom-or-bust potential than any in baseball with an abundance of high-ceiling talent in the lower levels. Until those young players prove themselves, it's hard to rank them any higher.

    Deivi Garcia made his MLB debut Sunday and allowed four hits and one unearned run with six strikeouts in six innings. Will we see Clarke Schmidt in September after the front office did not reel in a veteran starter at the trade deadline?

20. New York Mets

    David Peterson
    David PetersonBrynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Ronny Mauricio191
    2. C Francisco Alvarez181
    3. 3B Brett Baty202
    4. RHP Matthew Allan192
    5. 3B Mark Vientos202
    6. LHP David Peterson242
    7. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong183
    8. SS Andres Gimenez213
    9. RHP J.T. Ginn213
    10. LHP Thomas Szapucki243

    Next 5: RHP Robert Dominguez, OF Isaiah Greene, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Junior Santos, RHP Josh Wolf

             

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Mets have mortgaged significant prospect talent on the trade market in recent years; otherwise, this system might be pushing for a spot in the top 10. That said, there is still a nice collection of high-end talent, including catcher Francisco Alvarez, who claimed one of the vacant Tier 1 spots.

    They did deal one relevant prospect at the trade deadline, sending left-hander Kevin Smith to the Orioles for reliever Miguel Castro. The 23-year-old previously ranked among the team's next five prospects after he posted a 3.15 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 117 innings between High-A and Double-A last year.

19. Philadelphia Phillies

    Alec Bohm
    Alec BohmWinslow Townson/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. 3B/1B Alec Bohm241
    2. RHP Spencer Howard241
    3. RHP Francisco Morales201
    4. SS Bryson Stott222
    5. RHP Mick Abel192
    6. RHP Adonis Medina232
    7. SS Luis Garcia193
    8. C Rafael Marchan213
    9. OF Simon Muzziotti213
    10. RHP Enyel De Los Santos243

    Next 5: SS Casey Martin, SS Nick Maton, LHP Erik Miller, OF Mickey Moniak, OF Johan Rojas

            

    Farm System Snapshot

    With Alec Bohm serving as their primary third baseman and Spencer Howard penciled into a spot in their starting rotation, the Phillies have their top two prospects in action. Each player has a chance to make a significant long-term impact.

    The front office added some bullpen help without trading any of the team's top prospects, but a slide is still inevitable when Bohm and Howard graduate. Right-hander Francisco Morales moved into one of the open Tier 1 spots after posting a 3.82 ERA with 129 strikeouts in 96.2 innings in his full-season debut last year.

18. Houston Astros

    Cristian Javier
    Cristian JavierMichael Wyke/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. RHP Forrest Whitley221
    2. RHP Jose Urquidy251
    3. RHP Cristian Javier231
    4. SS Freudis Nova202
    5. RHP Bryan Abreu232
    6. SS/2B Jeremy Pena222
    7. C Korey Lee223
    8. RHP Hunter Brown213
    9. RHP Brandon Bielak243
    10. LHP Enoli Paredes243

    Next 5: OF Jordan Brewer, RHP Tyler Ivey, SS/3B Grae Kessinger, RHP Alex Santos, RHP Jairo Solis

                 

    Farm System Snapshot

    With Cristian Javier and Brandon Bielak in the starting rotation and Enoli Paredes in the bullpen, the Astros are leaning heavily on their prospect talent to prop up an ailing pitching staff. The 23-year-old Javier has a 3.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 31 innings, earning him one of the Tier 1 openings.

    Shortstop Freudis Nova and right-hander Hunter Brown could be the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in this system by this time next year given their upsides and the MLB-ready profiles of the players ranked ahead of them.

17. Cincinnati Reds

    Jose Garcia
    Jose GarciaAaron Doster/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. LHP Nick Lodolo221
    2. RHP Hunter Greene211
    3. C Tyler Stephenson241
    4. SS Jose Garcia222
    5. OF Austin Hendrick192
    6. 3B Jonathan India232
    7. RHP Tony Santillan233
    8. OF Michael Siani213
    9. RHP Lyon Richardson203
    10. 2B/3B Tyler Callihan203

    Next 5: RHP Tejay Antone, OF Jameson Hannah, 3B Rece Hinds, C Jackson Miller, RHP Christian Roa

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Reds did a great job adding reliever Archie Bradley and outfielder Brian Goodwin at the deadline without losing any of their top prospects. That said, they did send out a pair of players who appeared in the next five section at last update in left-hander Packy Naughton and outfielder Stuart Fairchild.

    Tyler Stephenson received one of the available Tier 1 spots, while shortstop Jose Garcia and outfielder Austin Hendrick fell in the Nos. 101-110 range on our top prospect list. There's no shortage of upper-echelon talent in this system, but it lacks the depth of some of the farms ranked ahead of it.

16. Pittsburgh Pirates

    Ke'Bryan Hayes
    Ke'Bryan HayesCarlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes231
    2. SS Oneil Cruz211
    3. SS Nick Gonzales211
    4. SS Liover Peguero192
    5. RHP Tahnaj Thomas212
    6. RHP Cody Bolton222
    7. OF Travis Swaggerty233
    8. RHP Quinn Priester193
    9. RHP Brennan Malone193
    10. OF Jared Oliva243

    Next 5: RHP Braxton Ashcraft, 2B/SS Ji-Hwan Bae, OF Cal Mitchell, RHP Carmen Mlodzinski, OF Sammy Siani

               

    Farm System Snapshot

    With Mitch Keller (No. 2) moving off the top 10 list, right-hander Tahnaj Thomas became the top pitching prospect in the Pittsburgh system. Signed out of the Bahamas as an infielder in 2016, he has touched 100 mph with his fastball and shown a plus slider, and he still has a ton of upside given his limited time on the mound.

    Ke'Bryan Hayes went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run in his MLB debut Tuesday, and he could be up for good with Gold Glove-caliber tools at the hot corner and an advanced approach at the plate.

15. Chicago White Sox

    Nick Madrigal
    Nick MadrigalCharlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. RHP Michael Kopech241
    2. 1B Andrew Vaughn221
    3. 2B Nick Madrigal231
    4. RHP Jared Kelley182
    5. RHP Dane Dunning252
    6. LHP Garrett Crochet212
    7. RHP Jonathan Stiever233
    8. RHP Matthew Thompson203
    9. OF Micker Adolfo233
    10. RHP Andrew Dalquist193

    Next 5: OF Luis Gonzalez, RHP Codi Heuer, RHP Jimmy Lambert, OF Blake Rutherford, 1B Gavin Sheets

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    Even with Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease and 2020 breakout star Luis Robert moving on to the MLB roster in recent years, the White Sox still have a farm system that ranks in the upper half leaguewide.

    Dane Dunning (2 GS, 9.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 14 K) and Nick Madrigal (13-for-33, 3 RBI, 4 R) are off to strong starts in the majors as well, and they figure to fill key roles in 2021. This is a top-heavy system, but there is still an abundance of impact talent among its top 10.

14. San Francisco Giants

    Joey Bart
    Joey BartJeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. C Joey Bart231
    2. OF Heliot Ramos201
    3. SS Marco Luciano181
    4. OF Hunter Bishop222
    5. OF Alexander Canario202
    6. LHP Seth Corry212
    7. SS/2B Will Wilson213
    8. C Patrick Bailey213
    9. 3B Luis Toribio193
    10. OF Luis Matos183

    Next 5: RHP Tristan Beck, LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Sean Hjelle, OF Jairo Pomares, LHP Nick Swiney

                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    When Farhan Zaidi took the reins in the Giants front office, it had one of the worst farm systems in baseball. Less than two years later, it is pushing for a spot inside the top 10 in these rankings, thanks in large part to the emergence of several international free-agent signees.

    Logan Webb (No. 5) and Mauricio Dubon (No. 9) have used up their prospect eligibility, which allowed teenagers Luis Toribio and Luis Matos to move into the top 10. The amount of high-ceiling talent in the lower levels of the system gives it significant long-term upside.

13. Baltimore Orioles

    Adley Rutschman
    Adley RutschmanNick Wass/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. C Adley Rutschman221
    2. RHP Grayson Rodriguez201
    3. LHP DL Hall211
    4. OF Heston Kjerstad211
    5. 1B/OF Ryan Mountcastle232
    6. OF Yusniel Diaz232
    7. SS Gunnar Henderson193
    8. RHP Michael Baumann243
    9. LHP Keegan Akin253
    10. RHP Dean Kremer243

    Next 5: RHP Hunter Harvey, LHP Zac Lowther, LHP Kevin Smith, SS Terrin Vavra, SS Jordan Westburg

               

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Orioles did well at the deadline, turning relievers Mychal Givens and Miguel Castro into shortstop Terrin Vavra, corner infielder Tyler Nevin and left-hander Kevin Smith, who rank in the Nos. 11-20 range in the system.

    Austin Hays (No. 6) has already graduated the prospect ranks this season, and Ryan Mountcastle might do the same now that he's the team's everyday left fielder. Keegan Akin made his first MLB start Monday and allowed three hits, two walks and two unearned runs while striking out six in 4.1 innings.

12. Los Angeles Dodgers

    Gavin Lux
    Gavin LuxGregory Bull/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. 2B/SS Gavin Lux221
    2. RHP Brusdar Graterol221
    3. RHP Josiah Gray221
    4. C Keibert Ruiz221
    5. 3B Kody Hoese231
    6. C Diego Cartaya182
    7. 2B Michael Busch223
    8. RHP Ryan Pepiot233
    9. RHP Bobby Miller213
    10. SS/2B Jacob Amaya213

    Next 5: RHP Clayton Beeter, RHP Landon Knack, OF Andy Pages, OF Luis Rodriguez, 3B Miguel Vargas

                 

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Dodgers dropped a few spots in the rankings with Dustin May (No. 2) and Tony Gonsolin (No. 6) no longer qualifying as prospects, but this is still a deep and talented system. Diego Cartaya, Jacob Amaya, Andy Pages, Luis Rodriguez and Miguel Vargas represent the next wave of top-tier talent in the pipeline.

    Gavin Lux and Brusdar Graterol are on the MLB roster, while Keibert Ruiz played in the majors earlier this season as well, so more big names could fall off the organization's list before 2020 comes to a close. Meanwhile, Kody Hoese was elevated to Tier 1 to fill one of the eight openings.

11. Minnesota Twins

    Ryan Jeffers
    Ryan JeffersCarlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Royce Lewis211
    2. 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff221
    3. RHP Jordan Balazovic211
    4. OF Trevor Larnach231
    5. RHP Jhoan Duran221
    6. SS Keoni Cavaco192
    7. 1B Aaron Sabato213
    8. C Ryan Jeffers233
    9. RHP Blayne Enlow213
    10. RHP Jorge Alcala253

    Next 5: RHP Matt Canterino, OF Gilberto Celestino, SS Wander Javier, OF Misael Urbina, OF Matt Wallner

            

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Twins shipped out Tier 1 prospect Brusdar Graterol during the offseason in exchange for Kenta Maeda, and that deal has worked out well for both sides. That and the addition of Aaron Sabato with the No. 27 pick marked the only significant changes to the organization's top prospect list.

    Catcher Ryan Jeffers made his MLB debut Aug. 20 after playing just 167 games in the minors. The 2018 second-round pick has done a nice job filling in for the injured Mitch Garver, going 6-for-21 in 10 games.

10. Cleveland Indians

    James Karinchak
    James KarinchakRon Schwane/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. 3B Nolan Jones221
    2. SS Tyler Freeman211
    3. OF George Valera192
    4. RHP Ethan Hankins202
    5. SS Brayan Rocchio192
    6. RHP James Karinchak242
    7. C Bo Naylor203
    8. RHP Triston McKenzie232
    9. LHP Joey Cantillo203
    10. RHP Daniel Espino193

    Next 5: SS Gabriel Arias, 2B Aaron Bracho, RHP Tanner Burns, OF Daniel Johnson, SS/3B Gabriel Rodriguez

           

    Farm System Snapshot

    Between the haul of prospects Cleveland acquired in the Mike Clevinger blockbuster and the emergence of James Karinchak as one of baseball's most dominant relievers, the farm system looks significantly better than it did the last time we updated these rankings. Karinchak has struck out 35 of the 70 batters he's faced in the majors this year, and Triston McKenzie had 10 strikeouts in six innings in his MLB debut Aug. 22.

    Left-hander Joey Cantillo was the No. 10 prospect in the Padres system at last update, while middle infielders Gabriel Arias and Owen Miller earned next five recognition in a deep system.

9. Kansas City Royals

    Brady Singer
    Brady SingerNam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.201
    2. LHP Asa Lacy211
    3. LHP Daniel Lynch231
    4. RHP Brady Singer241
    5. RHP Jackson Kowar231
    6. OF Erick Pena172
    7. LHP Kris Bubic232
    8. OF Kyle Isbel233
    9. SS Nick Loftin213
    10. OF Khalil Lee223

    Next 5: LHP Austin Cox, RHP Carlos Hernandez, SS Brady McConnell, C MJ Melendez, 1B Nick Pratto

                   

    Farm System Snapshot

    Brady Singer (7 GS, 1-3, 5.19 ERA) and Kris Bubic (6 GS, 0-4, 5.46 ERA) are taking their lumps in the majors, but that experience could serve them well in the future when the Royals are ready to make a push toward contention once again.

    Teenage outfielder Erick Pena was compared to "a young Carlos Beltran" after signing for $3.9 million last July, and his pro debut will be among the most anticipated of 2021. This is a pitching-heavy system behind Bobby Witt Jr., so his development will be closely monitored.

8. Arizona Diamondbacks

    Daulton Varsho
    Daulton VarshoRoss D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Kristian Robinson191
    2. OF Alek Thomas201
    3. C Daulton Varsho241
    4. SS Geraldo Perdomo201
    5. OF Corbin Carroll202
    6. LHP Blake Walston192
    7. 1B/OF Seth Beer232
    8. RHP Levi Kelly213
    9. RHP J.B. Bukauskas233
    10. RHP Bryce Jarvis223

    Next 5: OF Stuart Fairchild, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Drey Jameson, RHP Corbin Martin, OF Wilderd Patino

                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    The D-backs traded Starling Marte, Archie Bradley, Robbie Ray and Andrew Chafin at the deadline, and the prospect prize they got in return was outfielder Stuart Fairchild, who came over from Cincinnati. It's worth noting that the Marte deal was a swap of MLB talent that netted Caleb Smith.

    The front office took a similar approach when it traded Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals, targeting MLB-ready talent over high-ceiling prospects. Despite the lackluster prospect haul, the farm system still ranks among the best in baseball thanks to the organization's work on the international market, strong drafting and last year's Zack Greinke blockbuster.

7. San Diego Padres

    MacKenzie Gore
    MacKenzie GoreGregory Bull/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. LHP MacKenzie Gore211
    2. RHP Luis Patino201
    3. SS CJ Abrams191
    4. C Luis Campusano211
    5. LHP Adrian Morejon212
    6. OF Robert Hassell192
    7. LHP Ryan Weathers202
    8. RHP Cole Wilcox213
    9. OF Hudson Head193
    10. SS Reginald Preciado173

    Next 5: OF Owen Caissie, C Blake Hunt, RHP Justin Lange, RHP Reggie Lawson, SS/2B Tucupita Marcano

                

    Farm System Snapshot

    Even with Taylor Trammell (No. 4), Joey Cantillo (No. 10), Gabriel Arias (next five) and Owen Miller (next five) traded at the deadline, Ronald Bolanos (next five) traded in July and Michel Baez (No. 9) graduating to the majors, the Padres still have a top-10 farm system.

    The fact that they landed Mike Clevinger without giving up MacKenzie Gore, Luis Patino, CJ Abrams or Luis Campusano was huge. All four of those players have All-Star potential, and they represent the next wave of top-tier homegrown talent for a team on the rise.

6. Detroit TIgers

    Casey Mize
    Casey MizePaul Sancya/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. RHP Casey Mize231
    2. 3B Spencer Torkelson211
    3. RHP Matt Manning221
    4. OF Riley Greene191
    5. LHP Tarik Skubal231
    6. 3B Isaac Paredes212
    7. RHP Alex Faedo242
    8. OF Daz Cameron233
    9. RHP Franklin Perez223
    10. C Dillon Dingler213

    Next 5: RHP Beau Burrows, OF Daniel Cabrera, OF Parker Meadows, SS Wenceel Perez, LHP Joey Wentz

                   

    Farm System Snapshot

    Another rebuilding team giving some of its young players a chance to prove themselves, the Tigers have Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal filling spots in the starting rotation, while Isaac Paredes has stepped into the starting third base role.

    How long will it be until we see 2020 No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson in the majors? He might already be the best offensive player in the organization, and most expect him to fly through the minors. A 2021 debut is not out of the question, especially if the team continues to exceed expectations.

5. Atlanta Braves

    William Contreras
    William ContrerasBrynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Cristian Pache211
    2. OF Drew Waters211
    3. RHP Ian Anderson221
    4. LHP Kyle Muller221
    5. RHP Bryse Wilson222
    6. C Shea Langeliers222
    7. LHP Tucker Davidson242
    8. C William Contreras222
    9. SS Braden Shewmake223
    10. LHP Jared Shuster223

    Next 5: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, OF Michael Harris, RHP Patrick Weigel, RHP Victor Vodnik, RHP Huascar Ynoa

                                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Braves opted to hold at the trade deadline rather than part with Drew Waters or one of its other top-tier prospects in a blockbuster deal for a frontline starter. That kept the future outfield of Waters, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Cristian Pache intact—and the farm system ranked among baseball's best.

    Even with Kyle Wright (No. 4) exiting the top 10, this is still a terrific collection of top-tier talent. Ian Anderson will be among the club's biggest X-factors in the stretch run, as he's stepped into a spot in the injury-plagued starting rotation.

4. Toronto Blue Jays

    Nate Pearson
    Nate PearsonJohn Bazemore/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. RHP Nate Pearson241
    2. SS/OF Austin Martin211
    3. SS Jordan Groshans201
    4. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson191
    5. RHP Alek Manoah221
    6. SS Orelvis Martinez182
    7. LHP Anthony Kay252
    8. C Alejandro Kirk212
    9. C Gabriel Moreno203
    10. SS/2B Miguel Hiraldo193

    Next 5: OF Dasan Brown, 2B/SS Leonardo Jimenez, RHP Adam Kloffenstein, RHP Eric Pardinho, RHP CJ Van Eyk

             

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Blue Jays look poised to make a run at a playoff spot, and they took an aggressive approach at the trade deadline. Outfielder Griffin Conine (next five) and projectable right-hander Kendall Williams (next five) were the biggest prospect pieces they moved, while they added Jonathan Villar, Taijuan Walker, Ross Stripling and Robbie Ray.

    Aside from the five Tier 1 prospects, lower-level minor leaguers Orelvis Martinez, Gabriel Moreno, Miguel Hiraldo and Dasan Brown have considerable upside and could emerge as the next wave of elite prospect talent. The present and future is bright.

3. Miami Marlins

    Sixto Sanchez
    Sixto SanchezWilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. RHP Sixto Sanchez221
    2. OF JJ Bleday221
    3. OF Jesus Sanchez221
    4. SS Jazz Chisholm221
    5. RHP Edward Cabrera221
    6. RHP Max Meyer211
    7. OF Monte Harrison252
    8. LHP Braxton Garrett232
    9. LHP Trevor Rogers223
    10. 1B Lewin Diaz233

    Next 5: SS Jose Devers, OF Jerar Encarnacion, OF Kameron Misner, RHP Nick Neidert, OF Connor Scott

                      

    Farm System Snapshot

    Sixto Sanchez looked the part of an elite young pitcher in his second MLB start Friday, racking up 10 strikeouts and allowing just six hits over seven scoreless innings. He's joined in the rotation by Trevor Rogers, and outfielders Jesus Sanchez and Monte Harrison have also played in the majors this year.

    The fact that six of their top 10 prospects were not part of the organization at the conclusion of the 2018 season speaks to the job that the Marlins' new front office has done. It may still be a few years before this team is ready to contend, but it is positioned for long-term success.

2. Seattle Mariners

    Jarred Kelenic
    Jarred KelenicDarryl Webb/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Jarred Kelenic211
    2. OF Julio Rodriguez191
    3. OF Taylor Trammell221
    4. RHP Logan Gilbert231
    5. 1B Evan White241
    6. RHP Emerson Hancock211
    7. SS Noelvi Marte181
    8. RHP George Kirby222
    9. RHP Justin Dunn242
    10. C Cal Raleigh233

    Next 5: RHP Isaiah Campbell, OF Zach DeLoach, OF Jake Fraley, RHP Juan Then, LHP Brandon Williamson

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    Though the severely underrated Kyle Lewis (No. 9) and Justus Sheffield (No. 10) exited the prospect list, the Mariners maintained their No. 2 spot in these rankings.

    Landing Tier 1 outfielder Taylor Trammell in the deal that sent catcher Austin Nola to the Padres helped, as did the presence of Cal Raleigh, who moved into the top 10, and several other quality prospects. The fanbase is hungry for a playoff berth with a drought that stretches back to 2001, and once that happens, this team has a chance to be good for a long time.

1. Tampa Bay Rays

    Wander Franco
    Wander FrancoDarron Cummings/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Wander Franco191
    2. LHP/DH Brendan McKay241
    3. 2B/SS Vidal Brujan 221
    4. LHP Shane McClanahan 231
    5. 2B/SS Xavier Edwards211
    6. RHP Shane Baz 211
    7. RHP Joe Ryan241
    8. SS Greg Jones222
    9. RHP Nick Bitsko 182
    10. OF Josh Lowe222

    Next 5: OF Randy Arozarena, RHP JJ Goss, C Ronaldo Hernandez, RHP Brent Honeywell, SS Alika Williams

                           

    Farm System Snapshot

    No franchise does a better job developing pitching talent than the Rays, and their farm system has a number of quality arms, led by Brendan McKay, Shane McClanahan and Shane Baz. Projectable right-hander Nick Bitsko could not have landed in a better spot via this year's draft after his late reclassification.

    It remains to be seen how Wander Franco, Vidal Brujan and Xavier Edwards will fit on a roster that already has a productive young middle infield of Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames. That's an excellent problem to have, though.

                 

    All stats accurate through Tuesday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.