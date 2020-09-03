Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2020 Trade DeadlineSeptember 3, 2020
Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2020 Trade Deadline
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent were the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): With that being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact in the majors and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These 100 players make up B/R's top 100 prospect list. There were eight Tier 1 openings to be filled since our last update after Luis Robert, Jesus Luzardo, Dustin May, Brendan Rodgers, Sean Murphy, Mitch Keller, Kyle Wright and Nico Hoerner exhausted their prospect eligibility.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on the leaguewide top 100 list and could end up there.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.
With a busy 2020 MLB trade deadline now in the rearview, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.
The following factors helped determine the placement of players and teams:
A tier system was used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent.
Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.
Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings. Players within 10 at-bats or five innings pitched of those cutoffs who are expected to surpass them in the near future were also excluded in an effort to give a more accurate representation of each farm system.
30. Washington Nationals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Carter Kieboom
|22
|1
|2. SS Luis Garcia
|20
|2
|3. RHP Jackson Rutledge
|21
|2
|4. RHP Mason Denaburg
|21
|3
|5. RHP Wil Crowe
|25
|3
|6. RHP Cade Cavalli
|22
|3
|7. LHP Tim Cate
|22
|3
|8. RHP Andry Lara
|17
|3
|9. 1B Drew Mendoza
|22
|3
|10. RHP Eddy Yean
|19
|3
Next 5: RHP Joan Adon, SS Yasel Antuna, LHP Matt Cronin, RHP Cole Henry, LHP Seth Romero
Farm System Snapshot
The Nationals have the thinnest farm system in baseball, and with Carter Kieboom and Luis Garcia likely to exhaust their prospect eligibility before the season is over, they'll occupy the No. 30 spot in these rankings for the foreseeable future.
Right-hander Wil Crowe made his MLB debut with a spot start Aug. 22, and he could get another shot down the stretch.
29. Colorado Rockies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Zac Veen
|18
|1
|2. LHP Ryan Rolison
|23
|2
|3. 3B/OF Ryan Vilade
|21
|2
|4. 1B Michael Toglia
|22
|3
|5. 3B Colton Welker
|22
|3
|6. 3B Aaron Schunk
|23
|3
|7. SS Adael Amador
|17
|3
|8. C Drew Romo
|19
|3
|9. RHP Chris McMahon
|21
|3
|10. 1B Grant Lavigne
|21
|3
Next 5: OF Niko Decolati, OF Brenton Doyle, RHP Karl Kauffmann, LHP Helcris Olivarez, LHP Sam Weatherly
Farm System Snapshot
With Brendan Rodgers (No. 1) and Sam Hilliard (No. 9) exiting the prospect rankings since our last update, and Terrin Vavra (No. 6) traded to the Baltimore Orioles in the Mychal Givens deal, the already thin Rockies system slid even further down these rankings.
Catcher Drew Romo (No. 35 pick), right-hander Chris McMahon (No. 46) and left-hander Sam Weatherly (No. 81) were part of a strong 2020 draft class headlined by new No. 1 prospect Zac Veen (No. 9).
28. Chicago Cubs
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Brailyn Marquez
|21
|1
|2. SS Ed Howard
|19
|2
|3. OF Brennen Davis
|20
|2
|4. C Miguel Amaya
|21
|2
|5. RHP Adbert Alzolay
|25
|3
|6. OF Cole Roederer
|20
|3
|7. RHP Ryan Jensen
|22
|3
|8. 2B Chase Strumpf
|22
|3
|9. RHP Cory Abbott
|24
|3
|10. RHP Kohl Franklin
|20
|3
Next 5: LHP Burl Carraway, C Ethan Hearn, RHP Tyson Miller, 3B Christopher Morel, RHP Riley Thompson
Farm System Snapshot
Nico Hoerner (No. 1) has exhausted his prospect status, leaving hard-throwing left-hander Brailyn Marquez as the new top prospect in the Cubs farm system. He also slotted into one of the Tier 1 spots that was up for grabs.
He joined 2020 No. 16 pick Ed Howard, toolsy outfielder Brennen Davis and high-ceiling catcher Miguel Amaya to form a terrific foursome at the top of the system, but there's a steep drop-off after that group. The organization needs some of its mid-level arms to take a step forward.
27. Milwaukee Brewers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Garrett Mitchell
|21
|1
|2. SS/2B Brice Turang
|20
|2
|3. LHP Ethan Small
|23
|2
|4. C Mario Feliciano
|21
|2
|5. OF Tristen Lutz
|22
|2
|6. LHP Aaron Ashby
|22
|3
|7. RHP Drew Rasmussen
|25
|3
|8. SS Eduardo Garcia
|18
|3
|9. LHP Antoine Kelly
|20
|3
|10. OF Hedbert Perez
|17
|3
Next 5: RHP Zack Brown, RHP Max Lazar, OF Luis Medina, OF Corey Ray, OF Carlos Rodriguez
Farm System Snapshot
No. 20 pick Garrett Mitchell has a chance to be the biggest steal of the 2020 draft. He has an extremely high floor as a future everyday center fielder and a ton of upside if he starts to elevate the ball more and taps into his 6'3", 215-pound frame. He filled one of the eight Tier 1 vacancies.
With recent homegrown pieces Keston Hiura, Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams making impacts in the majors, the Brewers have shown the ability to draft and develop.
26. Oakland Athletics
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP A.J. Puk
|25
|1
|2. SS Robert Puason
|17
|2
|3. SS/2B Nick Allen
|21
|2
|4. C Tyler Soderstrom
|18
|3
|5. RHP Daulton Jefferies
|25
|3
|6. 3B/SS Sheldon Neuse
|25
|3
|7. SS Logan Davidson
|22
|3
|8. OF Brayan Buelvas
|18
|3
|9. RHP Jeff Criswell
|21
|3
|10. OF Austin Beck
|21
|3
Next 5: OF Lazaro Armenteros, RHP Tyler Baum, C Jonah Heim, RHP Grant Holmes, RHP James Kaprielian
Farm System Snapshot
A slide down these rankings was inevitable for the Athletics with Jesus Luzardo (No. 1) and Sean Murphy (No. 3) establishing themselves in the big leagues. A.J. Puk likely would have done the same if not for a left shoulder strain that has sidelined him for much of the year.
The front office added Tommy La Stella and Mike Minor before the trade deadline without parting with any top prospects, though the La Stella deal closed the A's chapter on former top prospect Franklin Barreto. With the club's window to contend wide-open, the thin farm system doesn't hurt as much as it would have in the past.
25. Boston Red Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Jeter Downs
|22
|1
|2. 1B Triston Casas
|20
|1
|3. 3B/1B Bobby Dalbec
|25
|2
|4. RHP Bryan Mata
|21
|2
|5. OF Jarren Duran
|23
|2
|6. RHP Noah Song
|23
|3
|7. OF Gilberto Jimenez
|20
|3
|8. RHP Tanner Houck
|24
|3
|9. RHP Thad Ward
|23
|3
|10. LHP Jay Groome
|22
|3
Next 5: RHP Brayan Bello, SS/2B Cameron Cannon, 3B Blaze Jordan, RHP Chih-Jung Liu, SS Matthew Lugo
Farm System Snapshot
The Red Sox didn't have the fire sale that some were predicting, but they did move a few bullpen pieces along with Mitch Moreland and Kevin Pillar. Those trades didn't net any newcomers to their top prospect list, but right-hander Connor Seabold (via the Phillies) and outfielder Jeisson Rosario (via the Padres) have intriguing upside.
Bobby Dalbec homered in his MLB debut Sunday, and the Moreland trade should open up regular playing time for him down the stretch. Outfielder Jarren Duran could also get a look following the Pillar trade.
24. Texas Rangers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Josh Jung
|22
|1
|2. C Sam Huff
|22
|1
|3. OF Leody Taveras
|21
|2
|4. RHP Yerry Rodriguez
|22
|2
|5. RHP Hans Crouse
|21
|2
|6. 2B Justin Foscue
|21
|3
|7. 1B/3B Sherten Apostel
|21
|3
|8. SS Anderson Tejada
|22
|3
|9. LHP Joe Palumbo
|25
|3
|10. RHP Cole Winn
|20
|3
Next 5: SS Maximo Acosta, SS Osleivis Basabe, OF Heriberto Hernandez, OF Bayron Lora, OF Steele Walker
Farm System Snapshot
The decision to hold on to top trade chips Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo cost the Rangers opportunities to add some top-tier prospect talent to a thin system. That said, if they plan on making a push to contend in 2021, it was the right decision.
With Nick Solak (No. 3) exiting the prospect ranks, right-hander Cole Winn moved back into the organization's top 10. The 20-year-old is just two years removed from being selected 15th in the draft and still has significant upside and a polished game.
23. Los Angeles Angels
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jo Adell
|21
|1
|2. OF Brandon Marsh
|22
|1
|3. OF Jordyn Adams
|20
|2
|4. LHP Reid Detmers
|21
|2
|5. SS/2B Jeremiah Jackson
|20
|2
|6. RHP Chris Rodriguez
|22
|3
|7. SS Kyren Paris
|18
|3
|8. SS Arol Vera
|17
|3
|9. RHP Jose Soriano
|21
|3
|10. RHP Jack Kochanowicz
|19
|3
Next 5: 2B Jahmai Jones, OF D'Shawn Knowles, LHP Packy Naughton, OF Alexander Ramirez, LHP Hector Yan
Farm System Snapshot
The Angels held on to top trade chip Dylan Bundy, but they did make a few moves. Left-hander Packy Naughton became a top-five pitching prospect in a system thin on quality arms after he was acquired from the Reds for Brian Goodwin.
Jo Adell has been handed the everyday right field job in the majors, but he's hitting just .173 with 35 strikeouts in his first 80 plate appearances. Those growing pains could pay dividends in 2021 since he still has one of the highest ceilings of any prospect.
22. St. Louis Cardinals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Dylan Carlson
|21
|1
|2. LHP Matthew Liberatore
|20
|1
|3. 3B Nolan Gorman
|20
|1
|4. C Ivan Herrera
|20
|2
|5. LHP Zack Thompson
|22
|2
|6. 3B Jordan Walker
|18
|3
|7. OF Jhon Torres
|20
|3
|8. 3B Elehuris Montero
|22
|3
|9. RHP Johan Oviedo
|22
|3
|10. RHP Jake Woodford
|23
|3
Next 5: OF Tre Fletcher, RHP Tink Hence, RHP Angel Rondon, SS Edmundo Sosa, SS/RHP Masyn Winn
Farm System Snapshot
Catcher Andrew Knizner (No. 6) and left-hander Genesis Cabrera (No. 7) used up their prospect eligibility since our last update, opening up spots in the organization's top 10 for right-handers Johan Oviedo and Jake Woodford, who are part of the MLB staff.
The addition of Matthew Liberatore, emergence of Ivan Herrera and selection of Jordan Walker with the No. 21 pick in this year's draft helped restock a farm system that consistently churns out MLB talent. Will Dylan Carlson get to 130 major league at-bats before the season is over?
21. New York Yankees
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jasson Dominguez
|17
|1
|2. RHP Clarke Schmidt
|24
|1
|3. RHP Deivi Garcia
|21
|1
|4. RHP Luis Gil
|22
|2
|5. RHP Roansy Contreras
|20
|2
|6. SS Oswald Peraza
|20
|3
|7. SS Anthony Volpe
|19
|3
|8. RHP Alexander Vizcaino
|23
|3
|9. OF Estevan Florial
|22
|3
|10. RHP Luis Medina
|21
|3
Next 5: RHP Albert Abreu, OF Kevin Alcantara, RHP Yoendrys Gomez, C Austin Wells, RHP Miguel Yajure
Farm System Snapshot
The Yankees farm system has more boom-or-bust potential than any in baseball with an abundance of high-ceiling talent in the lower levels. Until those young players prove themselves, it's hard to rank them any higher.
Deivi Garcia made his MLB debut Sunday and allowed four hits and one unearned run with six strikeouts in six innings. Will we see Clarke Schmidt in September after the front office did not reel in a veteran starter at the trade deadline?
20. New York Mets
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Ronny Mauricio
|19
|1
|2. C Francisco Alvarez
|18
|1
|3. 3B Brett Baty
|20
|2
|4. RHP Matthew Allan
|19
|2
|5. 3B Mark Vientos
|20
|2
|6. LHP David Peterson
|24
|2
|7. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong
|18
|3
|8. SS Andres Gimenez
|21
|3
|9. RHP J.T. Ginn
|21
|3
|10. LHP Thomas Szapucki
|24
|3
Next 5: RHP Robert Dominguez, OF Isaiah Greene, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Junior Santos, RHP Josh Wolf
Farm System Snapshot
The Mets have mortgaged significant prospect talent on the trade market in recent years; otherwise, this system might be pushing for a spot in the top 10. That said, there is still a nice collection of high-end talent, including catcher Francisco Alvarez, who claimed one of the vacant Tier 1 spots.
They did deal one relevant prospect at the trade deadline, sending left-hander Kevin Smith to the Orioles for reliever Miguel Castro. The 23-year-old previously ranked among the team's next five prospects after he posted a 3.15 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 117 innings between High-A and Double-A last year.
19. Philadelphia Phillies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B/1B Alec Bohm
|24
|1
|2. RHP Spencer Howard
|24
|1
|3. RHP Francisco Morales
|20
|1
|4. SS Bryson Stott
|22
|2
|5. RHP Mick Abel
|19
|2
|6. RHP Adonis Medina
|23
|2
|7. SS Luis Garcia
|19
|3
|8. C Rafael Marchan
|21
|3
|9. OF Simon Muzziotti
|21
|3
|10. RHP Enyel De Los Santos
|24
|3
Next 5: SS Casey Martin, SS Nick Maton, LHP Erik Miller, OF Mickey Moniak, OF Johan Rojas
Farm System Snapshot
With Alec Bohm serving as their primary third baseman and Spencer Howard penciled into a spot in their starting rotation, the Phillies have their top two prospects in action. Each player has a chance to make a significant long-term impact.
The front office added some bullpen help without trading any of the team's top prospects, but a slide is still inevitable when Bohm and Howard graduate. Right-hander Francisco Morales moved into one of the open Tier 1 spots after posting a 3.82 ERA with 129 strikeouts in 96.2 innings in his full-season debut last year.
18. Houston Astros
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Forrest Whitley
|22
|1
|2. RHP Jose Urquidy
|25
|1
|3. RHP Cristian Javier
|23
|1
|4. SS Freudis Nova
|20
|2
|5. RHP Bryan Abreu
|23
|2
|6. SS/2B Jeremy Pena
|22
|2
|7. C Korey Lee
|22
|3
|8. RHP Hunter Brown
|21
|3
|9. RHP Brandon Bielak
|24
|3
|10. LHP Enoli Paredes
|24
|3
Next 5: OF Jordan Brewer, RHP Tyler Ivey, SS/3B Grae Kessinger, RHP Alex Santos, RHP Jairo Solis
Farm System Snapshot
With Cristian Javier and Brandon Bielak in the starting rotation and Enoli Paredes in the bullpen, the Astros are leaning heavily on their prospect talent to prop up an ailing pitching staff. The 23-year-old Javier has a 3.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 31 innings, earning him one of the Tier 1 openings.
Shortstop Freudis Nova and right-hander Hunter Brown could be the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in this system by this time next year given their upsides and the MLB-ready profiles of the players ranked ahead of them.
17. Cincinnati Reds
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Nick Lodolo
|22
|1
|2. RHP Hunter Greene
|21
|1
|3. C Tyler Stephenson
|24
|1
|4. SS Jose Garcia
|22
|2
|5. OF Austin Hendrick
|19
|2
|6. 3B Jonathan India
|23
|2
|7. RHP Tony Santillan
|23
|3
|8. OF Michael Siani
|21
|3
|9. RHP Lyon Richardson
|20
|3
|10. 2B/3B Tyler Callihan
|20
|3
Next 5: RHP Tejay Antone, OF Jameson Hannah, 3B Rece Hinds, C Jackson Miller, RHP Christian Roa
Farm System Snapshot
The Reds did a great job adding reliever Archie Bradley and outfielder Brian Goodwin at the deadline without losing any of their top prospects. That said, they did send out a pair of players who appeared in the next five section at last update in left-hander Packy Naughton and outfielder Stuart Fairchild.
Tyler Stephenson received one of the available Tier 1 spots, while shortstop Jose Garcia and outfielder Austin Hendrick fell in the Nos. 101-110 range on our top prospect list. There's no shortage of upper-echelon talent in this system, but it lacks the depth of some of the farms ranked ahead of it.
16. Pittsburgh Pirates
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|23
|1
|2. SS Oneil Cruz
|21
|1
|3. SS Nick Gonzales
|21
|1
|4. SS Liover Peguero
|19
|2
|5. RHP Tahnaj Thomas
|21
|2
|6. RHP Cody Bolton
|22
|2
|7. OF Travis Swaggerty
|23
|3
|8. RHP Quinn Priester
|19
|3
|9. RHP Brennan Malone
|19
|3
|10. OF Jared Oliva
|24
|3
Next 5: RHP Braxton Ashcraft, 2B/SS Ji-Hwan Bae, OF Cal Mitchell, RHP Carmen Mlodzinski, OF Sammy Siani
Farm System Snapshot
With Mitch Keller (No. 2) moving off the top 10 list, right-hander Tahnaj Thomas became the top pitching prospect in the Pittsburgh system. Signed out of the Bahamas as an infielder in 2016, he has touched 100 mph with his fastball and shown a plus slider, and he still has a ton of upside given his limited time on the mound.
Ke'Bryan Hayes went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run in his MLB debut Tuesday, and he could be up for good with Gold Glove-caliber tools at the hot corner and an advanced approach at the plate.
15. Chicago White Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Michael Kopech
|24
|1
|2. 1B Andrew Vaughn
|22
|1
|3. 2B Nick Madrigal
|23
|1
|4. RHP Jared Kelley
|18
|2
|5. RHP Dane Dunning
|25
|2
|6. LHP Garrett Crochet
|21
|2
|7. RHP Jonathan Stiever
|23
|3
|8. RHP Matthew Thompson
|20
|3
|9. OF Micker Adolfo
|23
|3
|10. RHP Andrew Dalquist
|19
|3
Next 5: OF Luis Gonzalez, RHP Codi Heuer, RHP Jimmy Lambert, OF Blake Rutherford, 1B Gavin Sheets
Farm System Snapshot
Even with Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease and 2020 breakout star Luis Robert moving on to the MLB roster in recent years, the White Sox still have a farm system that ranks in the upper half leaguewide.
Dane Dunning (2 GS, 9.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 14 K) and Nick Madrigal (13-for-33, 3 RBI, 4 R) are off to strong starts in the majors as well, and they figure to fill key roles in 2021. This is a top-heavy system, but there is still an abundance of impact talent among its top 10.
14. San Francisco Giants
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Joey Bart
|23
|1
|2. OF Heliot Ramos
|20
|1
|3. SS Marco Luciano
|18
|1
|4. OF Hunter Bishop
|22
|2
|5. OF Alexander Canario
|20
|2
|6. LHP Seth Corry
|21
|2
|7. SS/2B Will Wilson
|21
|3
|8. C Patrick Bailey
|21
|3
|9. 3B Luis Toribio
|19
|3
|10. OF Luis Matos
|18
|3
Next 5: RHP Tristan Beck, LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Sean Hjelle, OF Jairo Pomares, LHP Nick Swiney
Farm System Snapshot
When Farhan Zaidi took the reins in the Giants front office, it had one of the worst farm systems in baseball. Less than two years later, it is pushing for a spot inside the top 10 in these rankings, thanks in large part to the emergence of several international free-agent signees.
Logan Webb (No. 5) and Mauricio Dubon (No. 9) have used up their prospect eligibility, which allowed teenagers Luis Toribio and Luis Matos to move into the top 10. The amount of high-ceiling talent in the lower levels of the system gives it significant long-term upside.
13. Baltimore Orioles
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Adley Rutschman
|22
|1
|2. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
|20
|1
|3. LHP DL Hall
|21
|1
|4. OF Heston Kjerstad
|21
|1
|5. 1B/OF Ryan Mountcastle
|23
|2
|6. OF Yusniel Diaz
|23
|2
|7. SS Gunnar Henderson
|19
|3
|8. RHP Michael Baumann
|24
|3
|9. LHP Keegan Akin
|25
|3
|10. RHP Dean Kremer
|24
|3
Next 5: RHP Hunter Harvey, LHP Zac Lowther, LHP Kevin Smith, SS Terrin Vavra, SS Jordan Westburg
Farm System Snapshot
The Orioles did well at the deadline, turning relievers Mychal Givens and Miguel Castro into shortstop Terrin Vavra, corner infielder Tyler Nevin and left-hander Kevin Smith, who rank in the Nos. 11-20 range in the system.
Austin Hays (No. 6) has already graduated the prospect ranks this season, and Ryan Mountcastle might do the same now that he's the team's everyday left fielder. Keegan Akin made his first MLB start Monday and allowed three hits, two walks and two unearned runs while striking out six in 4.1 innings.
12. Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 2B/SS Gavin Lux
|22
|1
|2. RHP Brusdar Graterol
|22
|1
|3. RHP Josiah Gray
|22
|1
|4. C Keibert Ruiz
|22
|1
|5. 3B Kody Hoese
|23
|1
|6. C Diego Cartaya
|18
|2
|7. 2B Michael Busch
|22
|3
|8. RHP Ryan Pepiot
|23
|3
|9. RHP Bobby Miller
|21
|3
|10. SS/2B Jacob Amaya
|21
|3
Next 5: RHP Clayton Beeter, RHP Landon Knack, OF Andy Pages, OF Luis Rodriguez, 3B Miguel Vargas
Farm System Snapshot
The Dodgers dropped a few spots in the rankings with Dustin May (No. 2) and Tony Gonsolin (No. 6) no longer qualifying as prospects, but this is still a deep and talented system. Diego Cartaya, Jacob Amaya, Andy Pages, Luis Rodriguez and Miguel Vargas represent the next wave of top-tier talent in the pipeline.
Gavin Lux and Brusdar Graterol are on the MLB roster, while Keibert Ruiz played in the majors earlier this season as well, so more big names could fall off the organization's list before 2020 comes to a close. Meanwhile, Kody Hoese was elevated to Tier 1 to fill one of the eight openings.
11. Minnesota Twins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Royce Lewis
|21
|1
|2. 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff
|22
|1
|3. RHP Jordan Balazovic
|21
|1
|4. OF Trevor Larnach
|23
|1
|5. RHP Jhoan Duran
|22
|1
|6. SS Keoni Cavaco
|19
|2
|7. 1B Aaron Sabato
|21
|3
|8. C Ryan Jeffers
|23
|3
|9. RHP Blayne Enlow
|21
|3
|10. RHP Jorge Alcala
|25
|3
Next 5: RHP Matt Canterino, OF Gilberto Celestino, SS Wander Javier, OF Misael Urbina, OF Matt Wallner
Farm System Snapshot
The Twins shipped out Tier 1 prospect Brusdar Graterol during the offseason in exchange for Kenta Maeda, and that deal has worked out well for both sides. That and the addition of Aaron Sabato with the No. 27 pick marked the only significant changes to the organization's top prospect list.
Catcher Ryan Jeffers made his MLB debut Aug. 20 after playing just 167 games in the minors. The 2018 second-round pick has done a nice job filling in for the injured Mitch Garver, going 6-for-21 in 10 games.
10. Cleveland Indians
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Jones
|22
|1
|2. SS Tyler Freeman
|21
|1
|3. OF George Valera
|19
|2
|4. RHP Ethan Hankins
|20
|2
|5. SS Brayan Rocchio
|19
|2
|6. RHP James Karinchak
|24
|2
|7. C Bo Naylor
|20
|3
|8. RHP Triston McKenzie
|23
|2
|9. LHP Joey Cantillo
|20
|3
|10. RHP Daniel Espino
|19
|3
Next 5: SS Gabriel Arias, 2B Aaron Bracho, RHP Tanner Burns, OF Daniel Johnson, SS/3B Gabriel Rodriguez
Farm System Snapshot
Between the haul of prospects Cleveland acquired in the Mike Clevinger blockbuster and the emergence of James Karinchak as one of baseball's most dominant relievers, the farm system looks significantly better than it did the last time we updated these rankings. Karinchak has struck out 35 of the 70 batters he's faced in the majors this year, and Triston McKenzie had 10 strikeouts in six innings in his MLB debut Aug. 22.
Left-hander Joey Cantillo was the No. 10 prospect in the Padres system at last update, while middle infielders Gabriel Arias and Owen Miller earned next five recognition in a deep system.
9. Kansas City Royals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
|20
|1
|2. LHP Asa Lacy
|21
|1
|3. LHP Daniel Lynch
|23
|1
|4. RHP Brady Singer
|24
|1
|5. RHP Jackson Kowar
|23
|1
|6. OF Erick Pena
|17
|2
|7. LHP Kris Bubic
|23
|2
|8. OF Kyle Isbel
|23
|3
|9. SS Nick Loftin
|21
|3
|10. OF Khalil Lee
|22
|3
Next 5: LHP Austin Cox, RHP Carlos Hernandez, SS Brady McConnell, C MJ Melendez, 1B Nick Pratto
Farm System Snapshot
Brady Singer (7 GS, 1-3, 5.19 ERA) and Kris Bubic (6 GS, 0-4, 5.46 ERA) are taking their lumps in the majors, but that experience could serve them well in the future when the Royals are ready to make a push toward contention once again.
Teenage outfielder Erick Pena was compared to "a young Carlos Beltran" after signing for $3.9 million last July, and his pro debut will be among the most anticipated of 2021. This is a pitching-heavy system behind Bobby Witt Jr., so his development will be closely monitored.
8. Arizona Diamondbacks
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Kristian Robinson
|19
|1
|2. OF Alek Thomas
|20
|1
|3. C Daulton Varsho
|24
|1
|4. SS Geraldo Perdomo
|20
|1
|5. OF Corbin Carroll
|20
|2
|6. LHP Blake Walston
|19
|2
|7. 1B/OF Seth Beer
|23
|2
|8. RHP Levi Kelly
|21
|3
|9. RHP J.B. Bukauskas
|23
|3
|10. RHP Bryce Jarvis
|22
|3
Next 5: OF Stuart Fairchild, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Drey Jameson, RHP Corbin Martin, OF Wilderd Patino
Farm System Snapshot
The D-backs traded Starling Marte, Archie Bradley, Robbie Ray and Andrew Chafin at the deadline, and the prospect prize they got in return was outfielder Stuart Fairchild, who came over from Cincinnati. It's worth noting that the Marte deal was a swap of MLB talent that netted Caleb Smith.
The front office took a similar approach when it traded Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals, targeting MLB-ready talent over high-ceiling prospects. Despite the lackluster prospect haul, the farm system still ranks among the best in baseball thanks to the organization's work on the international market, strong drafting and last year's Zack Greinke blockbuster.
7. San Diego Padres
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|21
|1
|2. RHP Luis Patino
|20
|1
|3. SS CJ Abrams
|19
|1
|4. C Luis Campusano
|21
|1
|5. LHP Adrian Morejon
|21
|2
|6. OF Robert Hassell
|19
|2
|7. LHP Ryan Weathers
|20
|2
|8. RHP Cole Wilcox
|21
|3
|9. OF Hudson Head
|19
|3
|10. SS Reginald Preciado
|17
|3
Next 5: OF Owen Caissie, C Blake Hunt, RHP Justin Lange, RHP Reggie Lawson, SS/2B Tucupita Marcano
Farm System Snapshot
Even with Taylor Trammell (No. 4), Joey Cantillo (No. 10), Gabriel Arias (next five) and Owen Miller (next five) traded at the deadline, Ronald Bolanos (next five) traded in July and Michel Baez (No. 9) graduating to the majors, the Padres still have a top-10 farm system.
The fact that they landed Mike Clevinger without giving up MacKenzie Gore, Luis Patino, CJ Abrams or Luis Campusano was huge. All four of those players have All-Star potential, and they represent the next wave of top-tier homegrown talent for a team on the rise.
6. Detroit TIgers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Casey Mize
|23
|1
|2. 3B Spencer Torkelson
|21
|1
|3. RHP Matt Manning
|22
|1
|4. OF Riley Greene
|19
|1
|5. LHP Tarik Skubal
|23
|1
|6. 3B Isaac Paredes
|21
|2
|7. RHP Alex Faedo
|24
|2
|8. OF Daz Cameron
|23
|3
|9. RHP Franklin Perez
|22
|3
|10. C Dillon Dingler
|21
|3
Next 5: RHP Beau Burrows, OF Daniel Cabrera, OF Parker Meadows, SS Wenceel Perez, LHP Joey Wentz
Farm System Snapshot
Another rebuilding team giving some of its young players a chance to prove themselves, the Tigers have Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal filling spots in the starting rotation, while Isaac Paredes has stepped into the starting third base role.
How long will it be until we see 2020 No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson in the majors? He might already be the best offensive player in the organization, and most expect him to fly through the minors. A 2021 debut is not out of the question, especially if the team continues to exceed expectations.
5. Atlanta Braves
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Cristian Pache
|21
|1
|2. OF Drew Waters
|21
|1
|3. RHP Ian Anderson
|22
|1
|4. LHP Kyle Muller
|22
|1
|5. RHP Bryse Wilson
|22
|2
|6. C Shea Langeliers
|22
|2
|7. LHP Tucker Davidson
|24
|2
|8. C William Contreras
|22
|2
|9. SS Braden Shewmake
|22
|3
|10. LHP Jared Shuster
|22
|3
Next 5: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, OF Michael Harris, RHP Patrick Weigel, RHP Victor Vodnik, RHP Huascar Ynoa
Farm System Snapshot
The Braves opted to hold at the trade deadline rather than part with Drew Waters or one of its other top-tier prospects in a blockbuster deal for a frontline starter. That kept the future outfield of Waters, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Cristian Pache intact—and the farm system ranked among baseball's best.
Even with Kyle Wright (No. 4) exiting the top 10, this is still a terrific collection of top-tier talent. Ian Anderson will be among the club's biggest X-factors in the stretch run, as he's stepped into a spot in the injury-plagued starting rotation.
4. Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Nate Pearson
|24
|1
|2. SS/OF Austin Martin
|21
|1
|3. SS Jordan Groshans
|20
|1
|4. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson
|19
|1
|5. RHP Alek Manoah
|22
|1
|6. SS Orelvis Martinez
|18
|2
|7. LHP Anthony Kay
|25
|2
|8. C Alejandro Kirk
|21
|2
|9. C Gabriel Moreno
|20
|3
|10. SS/2B Miguel Hiraldo
|19
|3
Next 5: OF Dasan Brown, 2B/SS Leonardo Jimenez, RHP Adam Kloffenstein, RHP Eric Pardinho, RHP CJ Van Eyk
Farm System Snapshot
The Blue Jays look poised to make a run at a playoff spot, and they took an aggressive approach at the trade deadline. Outfielder Griffin Conine (next five) and projectable right-hander Kendall Williams (next five) were the biggest prospect pieces they moved, while they added Jonathan Villar, Taijuan Walker, Ross Stripling and Robbie Ray.
Aside from the five Tier 1 prospects, lower-level minor leaguers Orelvis Martinez, Gabriel Moreno, Miguel Hiraldo and Dasan Brown have considerable upside and could emerge as the next wave of elite prospect talent. The present and future is bright.
3. Miami Marlins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|22
|1
|2. OF JJ Bleday
|22
|1
|3. OF Jesus Sanchez
|22
|1
|4. SS Jazz Chisholm
|22
|1
|5. RHP Edward Cabrera
|22
|1
|6. RHP Max Meyer
|21
|1
|7. OF Monte Harrison
|25
|2
|8. LHP Braxton Garrett
|23
|2
|9. LHP Trevor Rogers
|22
|3
|10. 1B Lewin Diaz
|23
|3
Next 5: SS Jose Devers, OF Jerar Encarnacion, OF Kameron Misner, RHP Nick Neidert, OF Connor Scott
Farm System Snapshot
Sixto Sanchez looked the part of an elite young pitcher in his second MLB start Friday, racking up 10 strikeouts and allowing just six hits over seven scoreless innings. He's joined in the rotation by Trevor Rogers, and outfielders Jesus Sanchez and Monte Harrison have also played in the majors this year.
The fact that six of their top 10 prospects were not part of the organization at the conclusion of the 2018 season speaks to the job that the Marlins' new front office has done. It may still be a few years before this team is ready to contend, but it is positioned for long-term success.
2. Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jarred Kelenic
|21
|1
|2. OF Julio Rodriguez
|19
|1
|3. OF Taylor Trammell
|22
|1
|4. RHP Logan Gilbert
|23
|1
|5. 1B Evan White
|24
|1
|6. RHP Emerson Hancock
|21
|1
|7. SS Noelvi Marte
|18
|1
|8. RHP George Kirby
|22
|2
|9. RHP Justin Dunn
|24
|2
|10. C Cal Raleigh
|23
|3
Next 5: RHP Isaiah Campbell, OF Zach DeLoach, OF Jake Fraley, RHP Juan Then, LHP Brandon Williamson
Farm System Snapshot
Though the severely underrated Kyle Lewis (No. 9) and Justus Sheffield (No. 10) exited the prospect list, the Mariners maintained their No. 2 spot in these rankings.
Landing Tier 1 outfielder Taylor Trammell in the deal that sent catcher Austin Nola to the Padres helped, as did the presence of Cal Raleigh, who moved into the top 10, and several other quality prospects. The fanbase is hungry for a playoff berth with a drought that stretches back to 2001, and once that happens, this team has a chance to be good for a long time.
1. Tampa Bay Rays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Wander Franco
|19
|1
|2. LHP/DH Brendan McKay
|24
|1
|3. 2B/SS Vidal Brujan
|22
|1
|4. LHP Shane McClanahan
|23
|1
|5. 2B/SS Xavier Edwards
|21
|1
|6. RHP Shane Baz
|21
|1
|7. RHP Joe Ryan
|24
|1
|8. SS Greg Jones
|22
|2
|9. RHP Nick Bitsko
|18
|2
|10. OF Josh Lowe
|22
|2
Next 5: OF Randy Arozarena, RHP JJ Goss, C Ronaldo Hernandez, RHP Brent Honeywell, SS Alika Williams
Farm System Snapshot
No franchise does a better job developing pitching talent than the Rays, and their farm system has a number of quality arms, led by Brendan McKay, Shane McClanahan and Shane Baz. Projectable right-hander Nick Bitsko could not have landed in a better spot via this year's draft after his late reclassification.
It remains to be seen how Wander Franco, Vidal Brujan and Xavier Edwards will fit on a roster that already has a productive young middle infield of Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames. That's an excellent problem to have, though.
All stats accurate through Tuesday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.