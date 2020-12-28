Steph Curry: 'Huge' for Warriors to Get 1st Win of Season; 'We Needed That One'

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

After two blowout losses, the Golden State Warriors earned their first win of the season on Sunday by defeating the Chicago Bulls.

Warriors star Stephen Curry told Bonta Hill on Warriors Postgame Live (h/t Brian Witt of NBC Sports Bay Area) why it was "huge" for his team to get that 129-128 win:

"We needed that one. It has been an interesting start to the season, and, you know, in the NBA, you just gotta build any type of momentum to kind of get pointed in the right direction. We've got a lot of guys that are staying ready and committed to doing whatever it takes to keep getting better. It wasn't pretty at all, but we showed some competitive fire down the stretch."

Golden State was off to a historically bad start with losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks by a combined 65 points.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Warriors' two-game point differential was the second-worst in NBA history after the 1987-88 Los Angeles Clippers (-71).

Those two games came after the Warriors finished last season with a league-worst 15-50 record. Injuries have certainly played a role in their recent issues. Draymond Green has yet to appear in a game this season due to a foot issue. Klay Thompson is expected to miss the entire year with a torn Achilles.

Curry, who scored 39 points total in the first two games, put up 36 against the Bulls. He had 11 in the final four minutes to lead the Warriors' comeback after they fell behind 121-112.

If this is the type of performance Curry can have going forward, with Green eventually coming back and James Wiseman showing a lot of promise through his first three games, Golden State could sneak into the playoff conversation in the Western Conference.