    Steph Curry: 'Huge' for Warriors to Get 1st Win of Season; 'We Needed That One'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2020

    Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee, left, celebrates with Stephen Curry after making the game-winning 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    After two blowout losses, the Golden State Warriors earned their first win of the season on Sunday by defeating the Chicago Bulls.  

    Warriors star Stephen Curry told Bonta Hill on Warriors Postgame Live (h/t Brian Witt of NBC Sports Bay Area) why it was "huge" for his team to get that 129-128 win:

    "We needed that one. It has been an interesting start to the season, and, you know, in the NBA, you just gotta build any type of momentum to kind of get pointed in the right direction. We've got a lot of guys that are staying ready and committed to doing whatever it takes to keep getting better. It wasn't pretty at all, but we showed some competitive fire down the stretch."

    Golden State was off to a historically bad start with losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks by a combined 65 points. 

    Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Warriors' two-game point differential was the second-worst in NBA history after the 1987-88 Los Angeles Clippers (-71). 

    Those two games came after the Warriors finished last season with a league-worst 15-50 record. Injuries have certainly played a role in their recent issues. Draymond Green has yet to appear in a game this season due to a foot issue. Klay Thompson is expected to miss the entire year with a torn Achilles. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Curry, who scored 39 points total in the first two games, put up 36 against the Bulls. He had 11 in the final four minutes to lead the Warriors' comeback after they fell behind 121-112. 

    If this is the type of performance Curry can have going forward, with Green eventually coming back and James Wiseman showing a lot of promise through his first three games, Golden State could sneak into the playoff conversation in the Western Conference. 

    Related

      Steph Explains Why Warriors' First Win of Season 'Means a Lot'

      Steph Explains Why Warriors' First Win of Season 'Means a Lot'
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Steph Explains Why Warriors' First Win of Season 'Means a Lot'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      What We Learned in Wild Last-Second Win vs. Bulls

      What We Learned in Wild Last-Second Win vs. Bulls
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      What We Learned in Wild Last-Second Win vs. Bulls

      RSN
      via RSN

      Lee’s Game-Winning Three Gets Dubs First Win of Season

      Lee’s Game-Winning Three Gets Dubs First Win of Season
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Lee’s Game-Winning Three Gets Dubs First Win of Season

      Golden State Warriors
      via Golden State Warriors

      KAT Has Dislocated Wrist

      Towns will be reevaluated weekly on return to play plan, will not need surgery

      KAT Has Dislocated Wrist
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KAT Has Dislocated Wrist

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report