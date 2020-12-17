    76ers' Daryl Morey on James Harden Rumors: 'We Are Not Trading Ben Simmons'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) drives toward the basket as Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 8, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey squashed any rumors of star guard Ben Simmons being traded for Houston's James Harden on Thursday. 

    "We are not trading Ben Simmons—he is an important part of our future," Morey told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    That followed reports from both Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski earlier on Thursday that Simmons had been included in trade talks for Harden.

                          

