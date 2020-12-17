76ers' Daryl Morey on James Harden Rumors: 'We Are Not Trading Ben Simmons'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey squashed any rumors of star guard Ben Simmons being traded for Houston's James Harden on Thursday.

"We are not trading Ben Simmons—he is an important part of our future," Morey told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

That followed reports from both Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski earlier on Thursday that Simmons had been included in trade talks for Harden.

