Report: James Harden Pushed for Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, Kevin McHale's Exits

James Harden was reportedly the driving force behind the departures of several key members of the Houston Rockets organization in recent years.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Wednesday, Harden pushed for the firing of head coach Kevin McHale during the 2015-16 season, the departure of Dwight Howard in 2016 and the trading of Chris Paul last offseason.

Now, the Rockets are in a difficult position, as Harden has reportedly requested a trade with at least two years remaining on his contract.

As one of the premier offensive players in the NBA, Harden has no shortage of influence, and he has reportedly used that influence to shape the team to his liking at times.

The eight-time All-Star, three-time scoring champion and one-time NBA MVP arrived in Houston via a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012. McHale was the team's head coach at that time, but the relationship apparently grew sour over time.

After getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs in both 2013 and 2014, McHale led the Rockets all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2015. Despite that, he was fired after a 4-7 start the following season.

Mike D'Antoni took over as head coach the following season and lasted four years before departing this offseason after failing to get the Rockets past the Western Conference Finals during his tenure.

Howard was brought into the fold the season after Harden arrived in Houston, as the Rockets signed him in free agency.

While Howard enjoyed some success, averaging 16.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in his three seasons with the Rockets, he wasn't the same dominant player he previously was as a member of the Orlando Magic.

Paul was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017, and things seemed to go well initially as the Rockets went all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2017-18, falling to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

CP3 would last just two seasons with the Rockets, though, as he was dealt to OKC last offseason in a trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Houston.

The issues between Harden and Paul reportedly stemmed from Paul not appreciating Harden's lack of effort on the offensive end when the ball wasn't in his hands.

After that, Harden reportedly demanded the Rockets trade Paul in a deal for Westbrook and threatened to ask for a trade if they didn't.

Harden and Westbrook looked like they could be a solid duo on paper, and they had experience playing together in OKC previously, but that pairing lasted just one season as well with Westbrook getting traded to the Washington Wizards this offseason for John Wall and a draft pick.

There has been a ton of turnover within the Rockets in recent years, but Harden has been one of the few constants. Now, after reportedly getting his way on several fronts, he wants out as well.

The Rockets have no obligation to trade him since he is under contract for at least two more years, but if Harden makes things awkward and doesn't put in maximum effort once the 2020-21 season begins, it may force new general manager Rafael Stone's hand.