Obi Toppin Posts 11 Points, 7 Rebounds in Knicks Preseason Debut vs. Pistons

Stew Milne/Associated Press

In an empty Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin made his first impression on the franchise and left Knicks fans already wanting more.

New York tipped off its preseason on Friday with a 90-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons while Toppin wowed with 11 points and seven rebounds on four-for-nine shooting in 20 minutes.

The Dayton product came off the bench behind Julius Randle at power forward and showed off the skillset that made him the No. 8 pick in last month's draft.

Toppin opened up at +600 to win Rookie of the Year this season (bet $100 to win $600), per FanDuel Sportsbook, and has already seen the odds tip in his favor. He's now +440 to win the honor behind only Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.

After Friday's performance, it seems he could become the favorite sooner than later.

The Knicks will play another preseason contest against the Pistons on Sunday before returning to New York for two exhibitions against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As long as Toppin is playing, Knicks fans will have all the reason they need to watch.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.