Obi Toppin Posts 11 Points, 7 Rebounds in Knicks Preseason Debut vs. Pistons

Obi Toppin Posts 11 Points, 7 Rebounds in Knicks Preseason Debut vs. PistonsDecember 12, 2020
In an empty Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin made his first impression on the franchise and left Knicks fans already wanting more.
New York tipped off its preseason on Friday with a 90-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons while Toppin wowed with 11 points and seven rebounds on four-for-nine shooting in 20 minutes.
The Dayton product came off the bench behind Julius Randle at power forward and showed off the skillset that made him the No. 8 pick in last month's draft.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The full Obi Toppin experience on this set of possessions for the Knicks. Vocal on defense, grabs an energy rebounds, brings the ball up, finds Knox in the corner, and then a big dunk off a Knox assist when he goes by the closeout. Toppin looking good so far. https://t.co/DeOy2YAb6J
Toppin opened up at +600 to win Rookie of the Year this season (bet $100 to win $600), per FanDuel Sportsbook, and has already seen the odds tip in his favor. He's now +440 to win the honor behind only Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.
After Friday's performance, it seems he could become the favorite sooner than later.
The Knicks will play another preseason contest against the Pistons on Sunday before returning to New York for two exhibitions against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As long as Toppin is playing, Knicks fans will have all the reason they need to watch.
