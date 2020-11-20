Knicks' Obi Toppin: 'Very Realistic' That I Could Win 2020-21 Rookie of Year

Tony Tribble/Associated Press

Obi Toppin may have fallen to the No. 8 pick in the NBA draft, but the latest member of the New York Knicks is betting he'll be the best newcomer in the league this season.

Asked by Steve Serby of the New York Post how realistic a goal winning Rookie of the Year is for him, the Brooklyn native didn't hesitate.

"Very realistic, especially with everyone I have around me," Toppin said.

Asked what kind of impact he thinks he can make as a rookie, Toppin said: "I feel like I can make a big impact, especially with the organization that I'm with, with Coach [Tom Thibodeau], I feel like we're all gonna grow and develop together and put New York back on the map and have fun with it."

