How Every NBA Team Can Become a 2021 Free-Agency Destination

How Every NBA Team Can Become a 2021 Free-Agency DestinationDecember 15, 2020
Even with recent extensions taking LeBron James and Paul George out of the 2021 free-agent class, there's plenty of talent remaining.
Giannis Antetokounmpo still hasn't signed his supermax deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving him and new teammate Jrue Holiday as potential free agents. Kawhi Leonard can choose not to opt into his player option, while other guys such as Rudy Gobert, Victor Oladipo, John Collins, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan will be free agents as well.
Even teams that won't have max cap space can try to entice older contributors to sign mid-level exception deals. Players such as LaMarcus Aldridge, Goran Dragic, Paul Millsap, Andre Iguodala, Mike Conley and JJ Redick would all help take young teams to another level or push contenders all-in.
While winning a title or playing in a large market will always make franchises free-agent destinations, here's what every team needs to do this season to become enticing next summer.
Atlanta Hawks: Win a Playoff Series
The Hawks went from a fun, young team to one that's become playoffs-or-bust after handing out over $160 million in contracts this offseason.
Spending big on Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic greatly improves the Hawks while also taking up their 2021 cap space. Atlanta is already over $100 million in team salary for next season before factoring in a new deal for restricted-free-agent-to-be John Collins.
The Hawks were able to land free agents this year thanks to their enormous cap space. With space now limited to a mid-level exception, Atlanta can't simply overpay guys anymore.
Making the playoffs is a must, but even that may not be good enough to make the Hawks a true destination for vets looking to chase a ring.
If Atlanta can win a playoff series with a still mostly young team on the rise, that would do wonders in getting even more big-name players to come to Georgia. As we learned this summer, there are some fine places to get wings as well.
Boston Celtics: Return to the Finals
Even after letting Gordon Hayward walk this offseason, the Celtics will still be flirting with the luxury tax next season when Jayson Tatum's five-year, $195 million max contract kicks in.
Boston will once again have to be creative with limited space, as it was when signing Tristan Thompson to the mid-level exception this year.
The Celtics don't need to do much to become a free-agent destination, having already landed some big names (Al Horford, Hayward, Kemba Walker) in recent years.
Of course, a return to the Finals for the first time in 11 years wouldn't hurt.
Boston may be worse on paper without Hayward, but the continued development from players like Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III should ultimately make the Celtics better by the time the playoffs begin.
Coming out of a top-heavy East that will likely feature the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets won't be easy, but it should also help give Danny Ainge a leg up on recruiting.
Brooklyn Nets: Steve Nash Proves He Can Keep Everyone Happy
Nash has perhaps the most challenging job of any first-time head coach in NBA history: win a title immediately while also keeping a roster full of stars happy.
Good luck!
The Nets may be the most talented team on paper now with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back healthy. Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince and Landry Shamet all need their shots, with Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan happy to gobble up whatever touches are left to go around.
Keeping Irving happy hasn't been an easy task, as all seven of his previous head coaches can probably attest to.
The Nets will be in salary-cap hell, so they'll likely be targeting minimum-level guys who can come in and fill a role. Nash will have to prove this season he can keep everyone (reasonably) happy and engaged while also achieving a high level of team success.
Free agents will have interest in Brooklyn based on market and championship possibilities, but an unhappy locker room could scare vets away.
Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Becomes One of NBA's Assist Leaders
While it's fair to question Ball's shot selection, mechanics and defensive intensity, he should immediately be one of the league's best passers this season.
His vision and feel for the game combined with a 6'7" frame have him set up to be one of the NBA's assist leaders for years to come, something that could take place as early as his rookie season.
Overpaying Gordon Hayward will eventually prove to be a mistake, but adding the former All-Star should help Ball's development by giving him someone who can knock down shots or play off the ball and finish his passes at the rim.
Having two pass-first ball-handlers (along with Devonte' Graham) should appeal to any scorers on the free-agent market.
Regardless of what scoring numbers Ball puts up, players will gravitate toward him immediately if he gets his teammates plenty of easy baskets this season.
Chicago Bulls: Keep Max Cap Space Open
While it was a mostly quiet offseason in Chicago, not making any long-term signings or trades for players like Russell Westbrook or Chris Paul has kept the Bulls in line to have max cap space in 2021.
After Otto Porter Jr.'s $28.5 million contract comes off the books next year, the Bulls won't have a single player making more than Zach LaVine's $19.5 million. Only $6 million of Thaddeus Young's $14.2 million for 2021-22 is guaranteed, with half of Tomas Satoransky's $10 million salary owed to him as well.
With Coby White, Wendell Carter Jr. and Patrick Williams all on rookie deals, the time for the Bulls to make a big free-agent splash is now.
Lauri Markkanen will need a new deal, but he hasn't resembled anything close to a max player yet. Trying to get him to sign a Marcus Smart-level extension now (four years, $52 million) would be wise for Chicago in case he has a breakout year under Billy Donovan.
The Chicago market will always be attractive, and the Bulls have enough young talent to make key free agents take notice.
As long as the Bulls don't make any panic trades or flip Porter for long-term salary trying to win now, they'll be in a great position next summer.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Establish the Franchise Building Block
The Cavs could potentially open up max cap space next year if Andre Drummond doesn't re-sign, with Dante Exum ($9.6 million) and JaVale McGee's ($4.2 million) salaries also coming off the books.
However, with the exception of the summer of 2014, Northeast Ohio hasn't been a premier free-agent destination.
While Cleveland is one of the easier cities to navigate and offers plenty of lakefront living opportunities, the Cavs shouldn't be chasing Kawhi Leonard, but rather second- and third-level free agents instead.
One way to get them? Establish a bona fide star to recruit with.
Collin Sexton has been Cleveland's best young player (18.5 points, 3.0 assists, 39.2 percent three-point shooting over his first two seasons), but he's stuck somewhere between a ball-dominant point guard and an undersized shooting guard.
Darius Garland should be much better in year two with a bulked-up frame, Kevin Porter Jr. has the most raw potential, and rookie Isaac Okoro should become a two-way force.
If even one of them turns into a star-level player this season, free agents should give Cleveland a serious look.
Dallas Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis Proves He Can Stay Healthy
Luka Doncic making an MVP-level leap this season will automatically make Dallas one of the most attractive destinations for free agents, while trading Seth Curry and Delon Wright in deals for Josh Richardson and James Johnson helped open up what could be close to max cap space in 2021.
While Doncic should be one of the league's most sought-after players to join, the health of Porzingis may make free agents pause.
After missing the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL, Porzingis will miss the beginning of this year following October surgery on his right knee.
Doncic is still good enough to carry the Mavs to the playoffs if Porzingis misses extended time, but Dallas won't make it out of the West without its star duo healthy.
If the 25-year-old power forward can return in January and make it through the season with no more major injuries, Dallas will be one of the top landing spots.
Denver Nuggets: A 3rd Star Emerges
Nikola Jokic (25) and Jamal Murray (23) are as good a one-two young star combo as the league has to offer. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the two-star combo to beat, however, the Nuggets may need a third to develop if they want to truly contend for a title and become a top free-agent destination next year.
Luckily, Denver has a few prospects that can do it.
The ship has likely sailed on Gary Harris ever becoming more than a three-and-D wing, leaving the Nuggets with Michael Porter Jr., Bol Bol and RJ Hampton.
Porter looks the most ready of the three, entering his second pro season after averaging 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds and shooting 38.2 percent from three during the playoffs. He's an uber-athletic 6'10" scorer who can play either forward position. His defense and passing leave much to be desired, however, with the Nuggets re-signing veteran Paul Millsap for a reason.
Bol, a 7'2" power forward who can dribble and shoot, could see his first spot in the regular rotation this year. His potential may actually be greater than Porter's, even if it takes years to unearth. Hampton, a 6'6" scorer selected 24th overall last month, could eventually become Murray's backcourt partner.
If even one of the three looks like a star this season, free agents will have to strongly consider signing with Denver given its present and future.
Detroit Pistons: Get Off Blake Griffin's Contract
Cap space only landed the Pistons Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor this offseason, but next year's class offers far better options.
Detroit could already be over the salary cap with no major changes to the roster, however, with Griffin's 2021-22 player option taking up $39 million.
The Pistons shouldn't just be listening to offers for the six-time All-Star, but actively calling, texting, tweeting and DM'ing every front office in the league on a daily basis.
Detroit was able to offload one All-Star big man on a bloated deal for expiring contracts by sending Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers last year, and they will face an even greater challenge with Griffin now.
Now healthy, if Griffin starts out the season playing at a high level, the Pistons should prioritize getting expiring deals back instead of draft picks and young talent if they want to be players in the 2021 free-agent class.
While Detroit may not be the first choice of a lot of guys on the market, having an extra $39 million to spend may change some minds.
Golden State Warriors: Klay Thompson Returns Healthy
The Warriors already have over $170 million (!!!) committed to next season's roster, and that's without factoring in a new deal for Kelly Oubre Jr.
Needless to say, they won't be throwing the bag at any outside free agents.
Golden State should be postseason-bound with the return of Stephen Curry, especially with Oubre and No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman hopping on board. Is this team truly a title contender without Klay Thompson, however? Probably not.
Now out with a torn Achilles following his rehab from a torn ACL, we won't see Thompson back in a Warriors uniform until 2021-22.
Of course, free agents will likely be monitoring his progress next summer when Thompson should be cleared for on-court activities.
A Warriors team with a healthy Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green will inevitably become a top free-agent destination...if it ever stopped being one in the first place.
Houston Rockets: Trade James Harden for Ben Simmons
It seems inevitable that Harden will be traded from Houston this season, with the Rockets wisely taking their time and trying to get the best possible offer back in return.
A package based around Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat would be tempting, but Houston should be focused primarily on Simmons if they can get him.
Philadelphia makes sense as a trade partner with the Daryl Morey connection, but even he may not be willing to part with Simmons for his former Rockets star.
For Houston, getting the 24-year-old, two-time All-Star back in return completely resets the franchise. Simmons is already an All-NBA and All-Defensive team member who led the league in steals. We've rarely witnessed someone at his size playing the way he does, and he can't become a free agent until 2025.
Free agents should jump at the chance to play in a state with no income tax alongside an all-world defender and passer. If the Rockets can get Simmons in any variation in a trade with Harden, they should.
Indiana Pacers: Sign Victor Oladipo to an Extension
While battling injuries the past two seasons, Oladipo is still one of the best shooting guards in the NBA when healthy. He won't turn 29 until May, leaving plenty of prime years left.
Indiana can offer an extension starting at 120 percent of his current $21 million salary, making for a total deal of around four years and $112 million (or an average of $28 million per season). While not max money, it's a significant contract for a player who hasn't quite looked like himself since suffering a major quad injury.
A healthy Oladipo makes a big difference for a Pacers team that's been booted out of the first round of the playoffs each of the past five seasons. While letting Oladipo walk in free agency would open up cap space, Indiana would be highly unlikely to find someone talented enough to take his place.
For veteran free agents looking for a contender to latch onto, having Oladipo under contract for the next four years would make Indiana a far more attractive destination.
Los Angeles Clippers: Avoid Another Early Exit
No one would blame the Clippers for losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs, but not even making it far enough to face them was unacceptable.
The Clippers are too talented to not advance to the West Finals, even in a loaded conference. New head coach Ty Lue is the right leader to push both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and Serge Ibaka is an upgrade over Montrezl Harrell at center. Luke Kennard adds some needed floor-spacing as well.
Blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the West Semis was tough, but it's easily forgettable should the Clippers make a run to the Finals this season. At the very least, a loss to the Lakers in the West Finals should be the team's floor.
While the L.A. market and the chance at a title will always draw talent, another embarrassingly early playoff exit will have free agents flocking across the arena.
Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Doesn't Fall off a Cliff
James has long been a talented recruiter, whether it be getting Kevin Love and Anthony Davis to request trades to his teams or convincing older veterans to take less money and chase rings with him.
Marc Gasol, Wesley Matthews, Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris are his latest free-agent haul, all signing between the mid-level exception and minimum deals.
The Lakers could actually have some cap room next summer, even with James and Anthony Davis on max contracts. Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder will be looking for new deals, with L.A. needing to decide between paying its incumbents or looking for outside help.
As long as James doesn't finally start showing his age this season (36 in a few weeks) and completely fall apart, the Lakers will once again be the most attractive destination in the NBA for free agents.
Between the mystique of the Lakers, playing in Los Angeles and having two of the NBA's five best players on the roster, L.A. will have no problem continuing to bring in talent.
Memphis Grizzlies: Avoid the Intoxication of Youth
At an average age of just 24.3, the Grizzlies have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. Only one player (Gorgui Dieng) is in his 30s, with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., De'Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman all 22 or younger.
While good young players on your roster are never a bad thing, free agents may not want to jump on board a roster that's quite this inexperienced.
Part of the Grizzlies' success last year was due to veterans like Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill sprinkled into the rotation. Memphis made no moves to bring in any vets this offseason, a surprising decision given the team should absolutely have playoff aspirations.
While Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Anderson have spent significant time in the league, they may not be enough to convince other vets to join Memphis in free agency.
The chance to play with Morant and Jackson will certainly be a draw, but the Grizzlies run the risk of being too young right now to convince many free agents in their primes to come to Tennessee.
Miami Heat: Trade for James Harden (if Giannis Re-Signs with Bucks)
Miami has been the free-agent destination for the past decade, landing LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Jimmy Butler, Ray Allen and re-signing Dwyane Wade.
The Heat are one of the few teams that could probably convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to leave the Milwaukee Bucks, even if signing Bam Adebayo to a five-year, $163 million extension cut their cap space.
If Antetokounmpo signs his supermax extension with Milwaukee before the season begins, Miami should set its sights on Harden.
Assuming Kawhi Leonard isn't leaving the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, Harden is the best player the Heat could reasonably acquire. Even if it costs Miami Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and others, a core of Butler, Harden and Adebayo would be pretty damn tempting to join forces with for the rest of the 2021 free-agent class.
While Miami doesn't need to do anything to become a destination, trading for Harden would move the Heat from surprising Finals participant to the favorites in the East, if not the entire NBA.
Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Signs the Supermax
Much like LeBron James when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the small-market Midwestern team's free-agent success will depend on their superstar staying.
The Bucks were able to rebuild their bench in free agency this year (D.J. Augustin, Bryn Forbes, Bobby Portis, Torrey Craig) thanks to their championship hopes, which in turn rely on Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee's 2021 free-agent plan will be tied to the two-time MVP's decision, and he is still eligible to sign his supermax extension until Dec. 21.
Jrue Holiday can choose not to opt in to a $27 million player option for 2021-22 and become a free agent, but the Bucks would certainly like to extend his stay in Wisconsin as well.
Antetokounmpo single-handedly makes the Bucks a free-agent destination for those chasing a championship. Even if he and Holiday would leave in free agency, having the cap space alone isn't bringing in any big names.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards Looks Like a Star
The Wolves could be one of the most exciting young teams in all of basketball or just another squad struggling to make the playoffs in a crowded Western Conference.
Edwards could be the difference.
Minnesota doesn't have any big contracts coming off the books, meaning the team's salary should remain dangerously close to the $132.6 million luxury-tax line. The Wolves will almost certainly be looking for bargains on minimum contracts—players who usually only sign with title contenders.
Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell form one of the most offensively talented duos in the league, but even they aren't enough to build the backbone of a championship team.
Enter Edwards, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, who brings questions surrounding his shot selection and defensive commitment.
If Edwards can make an immediate impact and show his star potential, the Wolves will suddenly look like a franchise ready to win for the next decade. If he looks like a bust, free agents already having to take pay cuts will likely opt for teams more ready to win.
New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Makes All-Star Jump
The Pelicans could have a nice chunk of cap space next year, but only if Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick and Josh Hart don't get new deals.
Getting Redick in free agency last year was a great sign for the franchise, especially with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram already looking like perennial All-Stars.
It's Williamson, however, who will ultimately decide the ceiling of the team and how many free agents want to come to New Orleans.
A rookie season that saw Williamson average 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 58.3 percent overall was a fantastic start. He was able to bully opponents at the rim, and he'll now work to find his ideal balance of strength and weight.
An All-Star appearance in year two is a real possibility, especially given his popularity among fans.
Williamson has the type of generational talent that will undoubtedly make others want to play with him, with the 2021 offseason serving as a great start to display his recruiting skills.
New York Knicks: Don't Try to 'Panic Contend'
For the first time in years (decades?), the Knicks have a plan that may actually work.
Not overpaying any free agents or giving up assets in a trade for Russell Westbrook qualified as a successful offseason for New York, a franchise that should be a free-agent destination every year.
In addition to offering the chance to play in a large market in the most famous basketball establishment in the world, the Knicks could have more cap space than any other team in 2021.
While star chasing didn't work out in 2019, New York has a far better foundation already with Tom Thibodeau leading a young roster with RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Obi Toppin. If he can get anything out of Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith Jr. or Frank Ntilikina this season, the Knicks will have one of the better groups of developing talent in the league.
The challenge now? Accept the inevitable losing and stay the course.
The Knicks won't be good this season, and that's OK. Getting out to an 8-10 start or anywhere near .500 may put pressure on the front office to try to get some proven (expensive) talent for a playoff run. That would be a mistake in what's become a solid long-term plan.
New York needs to avoid any panic trades (Kevin Love, Blake Griffin, Andrew Wiggins) that would fill up future salary slots.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Start Cashing in Those 1st-Rounders
Sam Presti and the Thunder front office have compiled 18 first-round picks over the next five drafts, including three in 2021. While this makes for a future full of possibilities, free agents aren't going to demand that their agents get a contract done in OKC because they love draft picks.
The Thunder could have over $50 million in cap space in 2021 after trading Chris Paul and already have a franchise star to recruit with in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That's a great start for any small-market team.
There's no way OKC makes it back to the playoffs after gutting the roster. Al Horford, George Hill and Trevor Ariza are all past their primes, and 2020 first-round pick Aleksej Pokusevski could take years to develop. If the Thunder want to be players in the free-agent market, they'll need to cash in on their most valuable assets: all those juicy picks.
Swapping out a number of those first-rounders now for talent (young or established) would make Oklahoma City a far more attractive destination.
Orlando Magic: Markelle Fultz Looks Like a Franchise Point Guard
With no Jonathan Isaac this season while rehabbing from a torn ACL, the Magic need another young prospect to drum up some hope for a brighter future.
That player could be Fultz, coming off the best season of his career.
In his first year in Orlando, primarily as a starter, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals. His field-goal percentage jumped from 41.9 to 46.5, including a sparkling 50.7 mark from inside the arc.
The 2017 No. 1 overall pick doesn't need to play up to his draft spot, as even looking like a lottery selection would be considered a success at this point.
Going into year four with restricted free agency on the horizon, a big season from Fultz would do wonders for Orlando and its chances of snagging any big free agent in 2021.
Philadelphia 76ers: Prove Simmons-Embiid Works
This may be the last chance for the pairing of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to work in Philly. That's assuming Daryl Morey doesn't trade one of them for James Harden first, of course.
Although both are immensely talented, the fit has never seemed quite right, with a meager plus-0.6 net rating when the two shared the floor together last season (in 840 total minutes) backing it up.
With a far better-fitting cast around them (out with Al Horford, in with Seth Curry and Danny Green), the duo deserves another chance.
If the Sixers slug through another disappointing regular season and suffer an early playoff loss, however, free agents may be scared off from what will likely be some roster upheaval.
Should Curry and Green provide enough spacing to bring out the best in both, the Sixers will certainly become a landing spot for veteran free agents.
Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul Continues to Drink from Fountain of Youth
Although he made the All-Star team last season, Paul was still a risky trade for the Phoenix Suns.
At 35, Paul is at the age where we've seen fellow legends (Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett) quickly start to fade, especially following a trade. The Suns had to give up a considerable amount (Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, 2022 first-round pick) for someone who was deemed untradable without giving up assets just a year ago.
If Paul continues to play at a high level for the last two years of his $85.5 million contract, the Suns suddenly look like a hot spot for free agents along with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson. Getting Jae Crowder to agree to a three-year, $29 million contract was a good start.
Taking on Paul's contract means the Suns will be limited to the mid-level exception next summer (around $10 million), still enough to land an impact free agent.
As long as the future Hall of Famer plays at a reasonably high level, free agents should give Phoenix a look.
Portland Trail Blazers: Establish Themselves as One of West's Best, Again
Last season was a disaster for Portland, battling injuries and stumbling to a sub-.500 record just one year after making the West Finals.
But thanks to one of the NBA's best offseasons, the Blazers should officially be back.
A full, healthy year of Jusuf Nurkic will make the biggest difference, as the 26-year-old center averaged 17.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in his eight games following a severe leg injury. Adding Robert Covington via trade and Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency fills their need on the wing, and getting Carmelo Anthony and Rodney Hood to re-sign greatly improves the team's depth.
There's no excuse for Portland to sneak into the playoffs as an eighth seed. This is a deep team led by a superstar in Damian Lillard that should expect to be fighting for a top-four spot in the West.
Free agents looking to chase rings shouldn't have to just be eyeing Los Angeles. It's up to the Blazers this season to prove it.
Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III Stays Healthy, Looks Like a Star
No matter how good of a season De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield may have, the Kings need to start getting a return on Bagley.
Playing just 13 games a season ago, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft is working his way back to the team after testing positive for COVID-19 before training camp.
A 6'11" power forward/center, Bagley has averaged 21.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per 36 minutes in his 75 career games. If he makes it through a whole season, the Kings' trajectory completely changes.
Shots should be available with Bogdan Bogdanovic signing with the Atlanta Hawks, especially if the Kings end up trading Hield at some point.
While Sacramento has typically had to overpay free agents in the past, the combo of Fox, Bagley, Hield and rookie Tyrese Haliburton could be enough to lure some talent at a reasonable price.
San Antonio Spurs: Convince Gregg Popovich to Stay
The Spurs are at a crossroads between past and future with a present that looks like another trip to the lottery is inevitable.
San Antonio elected to keep both DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge this offseason, moves that don't fit the rest of its core's timeline.
While free agents will undoubtedly want to know if the Spurs are rebuilding, the fate of Popovich should be of utmost importance.
Popovich will turn 72 next month and is now the oldest head coach not just in the league but in NBA history, passing Hubie Brown. He's also leading the USA men's Olympic team in 2021, leaving him little time to rest between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
At some point, retirement has to cross his mind.
With Popovich one of the NBA's greatest head coaches of all time, free agents will need to know how long he plans on staying in San Antonio before committing to a contract.
Toronto Raptors: OG Anunoby Makes the Leap
OG Anunoby typically doesn't grab headlines in Toronto, but the 23-year-old could be headed for a monster season in 2020-21.
At 6'7" and 232 pounds, he can guard multiple positions and will be key to Toronto's defense remaining elite following the losses of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka. Anunoby doesn't need to drop 20 points per game with Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet all still around, but proving he can become a multilevel scorer when needed is a necessity.
Lowry is 34 and will be a free agent in 2021 and could be a potentially devastating loss for a team that has relied on both his production and leadership for the past eight seasons. The Raptors will have to fight like never before to stay atop the East, with the Brooklyn Nets now healthy and franchises like Boston, Milwaukee and Miami looking elite.
Anunoby is key to the Raptors keeping pace and making Toronto (Tampa?) a destination for stars looking to win next season.
Toronto's player development remains elite following the rise of players like Siakam and VanVleet, with Anunoby's leap to stardom seeming like only a matter of time.
Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell's Improved Playmaking
Lost in Donovan Mitchell's wild scoring numbers in the playoffs (NBA-high 36.3 points per game) was his improved playmaking ability.
On a team now loaded with shooters (Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles) and offensively limited big men (Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors) who need the ball delivered to them, Mitchell's ability to spread the ball around may be equally as important as his own scoring.
Mike Conley was brought in to help relieve those duties, but he's 33 and will be a free agent next year. The future of Utah's point guard position is very much up in the air, putting more pressure on Mitchell to become more of a floor general.
With so many mouths to feed, free agents will likely want to know that they'll also be able to get touches, a process that starts with the 24-year-old guard.
Mitchell's assist percentage hit both regular-season (21.6) and postseason (25.6) highs, a good sign for his development and Utah's 2021 free agency.
Washington Wizards: Russell Westbrook-Bradley Beal Backcourt Actually Works
It's easy to forget that Westbrook is still one of the most talented players in the NBA, despite his ballooning contract and inefficient play at times.
Bradley Beal had the Wizards just a single spot out of the East playoffs before bubble play began last season, and that was with Isaiah Thomas and Ish Smith starting at point guard. Imagine what he'll do with a former MVP by his side.
While the Westbrook-John Wall trade was more of a swap of bad deals than actually filling team needs, the Westbrook-Beal backcourt could actually work.
Beal connected on 38.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes last year, compared to just 32.9 percent on pull-ups. Assuming Westbrook continues to be a willing passer, Beal should see his own efficiency increase.
Even if it's overpriced, Washington's backcourt has the potential to be the best in the NBA.
For 2021 free-agent forwards and centers, that could be an attractive combo to join.