How Every NBA Team Can Become a 2021 Free-Agency Destination

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Even with recent extensions taking LeBron James and Paul George out of the 2021 free-agent class, there's plenty of talent remaining.

Giannis Antetokounmpo still hasn't signed his supermax deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving him and new teammate Jrue Holiday as potential free agents. Kawhi Leonard can choose not to opt into his player option, while other guys such as Rudy Gobert, Victor Oladipo, John Collins, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan will be free agents as well.

Even teams that won't have max cap space can try to entice older contributors to sign mid-level exception deals. Players such as LaMarcus Aldridge, Goran Dragic, Paul Millsap, Andre Iguodala, Mike Conley and JJ Redick would all help take young teams to another level or push contenders all-in.

While winning a title or playing in a large market will always make franchises free-agent destinations, here's what every team needs to do this season to become enticing next summer.