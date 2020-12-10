Report: James Harden Wanted Rockets Trade 'As Soon As' Stephen Silas Was Hired

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It turns out there's a reason James Harden didn't have any communication with new Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas until he reported to training camp Wednesday.

Per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, Harden wanted to be traded "as soon as" the organization hired Silas.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden has "indicated" to the Rockets he "would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or possibly other contenders." Silas also told reporters Wednesday he didn't have any communication with Harden while the 2018 MVP was holding out.

Since losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, the Rockets have undergone dramatic changes.

General manager Daryl Morey and head coach Mike D'Antoni left the organization. Morey has since been hired as the Sixers' president of basketball operations, while D'Antoni is now an assistant on Steve Nash's coaching staff with the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, Robert Covington got traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for Trevor Ariza and a 2020 first-round pick, and Russell Westbrook was dealt to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a lottery-protected 2023 pick. The team also added big men Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins in free agency.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Harden was upset with Houston's decision to hire Silas as D'Antoni's replacement because he wanted Tyronn Lue to get the job. Lue, instead, was hired by the Los Angeles Clippers as Doc Rivers' replacement.

Harden has spent the past eight seasons with the Rockets, and the eight-time All-Star has led the NBA in scoring three straight seasons, including putting up 34.3 points per game in 2019-20.

Houston will open the 2020-21 regular season Dec. 23 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.