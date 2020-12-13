Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Clinch 2020 AFC West Title with Win vs. Dolphins

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West for the fifth straight year after defeating the Miami Dolphins 33-27 in Week 14.

The Super Bowl champions previously became the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

It's the 13th division title for Kansas City and the 24th playoff appearance for the franchise, marking an unprecedented run of success for the Chiefs since the AFL-NFL merger. Prior to head coach Andy Reid taking over in 2013, Kansas City had never won consecutive division titles.

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs offense entered Sunday tops the NFL in yards per game (427.6) and is second in points per game (30.8). Kansas City averaged 379.2 yards per game in 2019.

With convincing victories over the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, the Chiefs have shown they're more than capable of repeating as champions.

If Kansas City pulls it off, it will be the first team to successfully defend the title since the Patriots won back-to-back championships in Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX. The Chiefs would also become just the eighth NFL franchise in league history to repeat.

The playoffs begin with the Wild Card Round on January 9, 2021. The Chiefs are likely to earn a first-round bye and begin play in the divisional round, which kicks off on January 16.

Until then, Kansas City still has to face the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers to close out the regular season.