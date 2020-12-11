Projecting Every NBA Team's Opening Night Starting 5

12 of 30

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Projected Starting Lineup: Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Even though the Indiana Pacers didn't make major roster changes, they didn't go through a drama-free offseason.

The Pacers fired longtime head coach Nate McMillan and hired Nate Bjorkgren from the Toronto Raptors. Rumors began to circulate that Victor Oladipo was hoping to be traded. They also attempted to sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward in free agency, but the Boston Celtics were not interested in taking on Myles Turner, per ESPN's Zach Lowe (via CBS Boston).

Instead, the Pacers are bringing back the same starting five from last year, but an injury might prevent them from using it on opening night.

Oladipo struggled coming back from his knee injury last season and never looked comfortable. Additionally, there was no clear sign of synergy between him and Malcolm Brogdon, who will start with him in the backcourt.

T.J. Warren had a great season starting at the 3 for the Pacers, leading them in scoring with 19.8 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from three. He would be a lock to start opening night, but that might be in doubt, as he is battling plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Pacers could choose to bring him along slowly.

If Warren is not able to go on opening night, the Pacers have two options. Doug McDermott shot 43.5 percent from three last year, so he can help to spread the floor. The other option is Justin Holiday, who started six games last season and is a pretty good shooter in his own right. Holiday most likely would start, as he can do more on the defensive end.

Domantas Sabonis also had a career year that resulted in his first All-Star nod. Myles Turner will round out the starting lineup at center. He had a bit of a down year in 2019-20, but he's still a strong rim protector with the ability to stretch the floor.

The Pacers have a lot of individual talent in their starting lineup, but their success will come down to how well they come together. It will be on Bjorkgren to make that happen.