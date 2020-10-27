Victor Oladipo, Mike Conley and NBA Players Who Should Bounce Back in 2020-21

1 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

When the Utah Jazz traded for Mike Conley last summer, they became a trendy NBA Finals dark-horse pick. The veteran point guard was expected to help relieve some of the offensive creation from Donovan Mitchell.

However, Conley's first season with the Jazz didn't quite go as planned.

In his first 20 games, he averaged only 14.3 points while shooting 37 percent from the field. For context, his career field-goal percentage is 43.9 percent. He finished the season averaging 14.4 points, the lowest since the 2011-12 season.

A hamstring injury also cost Conley a large chunk of games in December and January. He played only 47 regular-season games, which made it difficult for him to hit his stride.

Conley played his first 12 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, so his transition to Utah wasn't seamless. He needed time to learn head coach Quin Synder's offensive and defensive systems.

The playoffs were an encouraging sign for what Conley can bring to the Jazz in 2020-21. After missing the first two games for the birth of his son, he averaged 19.8 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 52.9 percent shooting from deep, and he added 5.2 dimes per game.

Conley’s comfort level with the Jazz improved throughout the year, which should continue into next season.