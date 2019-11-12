Rockets' Eric Gordon to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury, Likely to Miss 6 Weeks

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni announced Tuesday guard Eric Gordon will undergo knee surgery on Wednesday, per Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro.

D'Antoni said Gordon is expected to miss around six weeks of action, telling reporters an MRI revealed a "significant" piece of debris in the knee:

"It's been bothering him, actually, from the middle of last year," D'Antoni revealed. "So I think he's probably relieved that he can clean it up, get it going, so he can come as back strong as ever."

General manager Daryl Morey added the team is hoping to have a healthy Gordon for the stretch run:

The 30-year-old veteran previously missed a Nov. 6 contest against the Golden State Warriors due to a sore left hamstring.

Gordon has gotten off to a slow start this season as he has averaged 10.9 points on 30.9 percent shooting, including 28.4 percent from three-point range. He was, however, coming off his best performance of the season to date, as he recorded 17 points while going 4-of-7 from distance in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

He had shot 43.5 percent (10-of-23) from beyond the arc over his last three appearances.

Losing Gordon—a career 37.2 percent perimeter shooter—is a big blow to the Rockets' rotation. Starting forward Danuel House (back) and wing Gerald Green (likely out for the season with a foot injury) are also on the injury list. Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers and Chris Clemons are expected to take on bigger roles in the meantime.

Houston (7-3) is currently tied for the most wins in the Western Conference.