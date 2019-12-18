Report: Jazz's Mike Conley to Miss Multiple Games with Hamstring Injury

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley is expected to miss "multiple games," with the possibility of being out "multiple weeks," after reaggravating his left hamstring injury, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones.

In the midst of his first season with the Jazz following a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, Conley has largely struggled to the tune of 13.6 points per game on 36.5 percent shooting while adding 4.6 assists.

Conley was expected to take Utah from a middling playoff team to the top of the Western Conference, but he hasn't lived up to the lofty standards he set for himself over the course of 12 years with the Grizzlies.

Last season was the best of Conley's career, as he set a career high with 21.1 points per game to go along with 6.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Injuries have been part of the issue for Conley this season, as he already missed some time with a hamstring ailment. That is nothing new for Conley, who has not appeared in more than 70 games in a season since 2013-14.

Even though he hasn't been playing to his fullest potential this season, losing Conley is a blow to a Jazz team that benefits from his veteran leadership as a floor general.

Guard Donovan Mitchell will likely take even more of the scoring and playmaking burden, which is a challenge he will undoubtedly embrace.

Also, 2015 first-round draft pick Emmanuel Mudiay will be in line for more playing time at point guard when Mitchell plays off the ball.

The Jazz have enough talent at all positions to make up for the temporary loss of Conley, but if his absence turns out to be a lengthy one, his presence will be sorely missed.

Utah shouldn't miss much of a beat offensively, but not having Conley's commitment and ability on the defensive end could be the biggest hurdle the Jazz have to overcome until he returns.