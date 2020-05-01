Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Teams Eyeing Pacers Star After Contract Talks Stall

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 1, 2020

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) reacts to making a shot late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ MAST/Associated Press

Victor Oladipo became one of the most vital members of the Indiana Pacers, as well as a fan favorite, after the team acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Paul George trade.

That might not be enough to keep him in the Circle City long-term. 

According to SNY's Ian Begley, contract talks between the Pacers and the two-time All-Star have reached an impasse, with the team already committing $58 million in salary for 2021-22 to Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon.

That's opened the door for clubs like the New York Knicks, who have plenty of cash, to try to pry the guard out of Indy before his contract expires after next season. 

                                            

