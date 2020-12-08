Report: James Harden Gave Rockets 'Mandate' to Build Champion or Trade Him

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As the Houston Rockets were searching for a new head coach, their best player was reportedly telling them what he wanted the organization to do to keep him.

Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Harden gave Rockets ownership and management a "mandate" this offseason to "either build a championship team around him or get him to a situation where he could achieve that."

Iko noted Harden made the same directive after Houston's 2019 playoff loss to the Golden State Warriors before they traded Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook.

The current relationship between Harden and the Rockets seems tenuous, at best. Head coach Stephen Silas told reporters on Monday he doesn't know when the eight-time All-Star will report to training camp.

"There is no timetable, as far as I know," Silas said. "It is a setback. You want your best player to be here."

Houston did make one notable trade this offseason by acquiring John Wall from the Washington Wizards for Westbrook.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden "had a preference" of playing with Wall over Westbrook, though he did note the "Rockets aren't sure" if that deal will be enough to keep the 2017-18 NBA MVP happy enough to convince him to stay long term.

Wojnarowski previously reported in November that Harden turned down a two-year extension from the Rockets and "made it clear to ownership" that he wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden has two more guaranteed years and $85.6 million left on his current contract. There's also a player option worth $47.4 million for the 2022-23 season.

The Rockets will play their first game of the preseason on Friday against the Chicago Bulls. They will open the regular season at home on Dec. 23 against the Thunder.