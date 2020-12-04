Top 10 Storylines from 2020-21 NBA Schedule Release

1 of 10

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Bogdan Bogdanovic may never make an All-Star Game. At 28, he's older than most restricted free agents. And his career-high scoring average is the 15.1 he put up this past season.

Still, he became one of the biggest stories of the 2020 offseason after a botched sign-and-trade eventually led him to the Atlanta Hawks.

Initial reports had Bogdanovic headed to the Milwaukee Bucks along with Jrue Holiday. The problem was those reports surfaced prior to free agency. Milwaukee wasn't allowed to negotiate a deal with the restricted free agent until Nov. 20, which prompted the league to launch a formal inquiry into the matter.

"At that juncture, it became clear Milwaukee was no longer a possible landing spot for Bogdanovic," Jake Fischer wrote for Bleacher Report. "He could have engaged with Bucks leadership Friday, but moving forward with Milwaukee instantly became untenable for the 28-year-old. It would be far too precarious to move forward with the Bucks at the risk of the NBA ultimately determining foul play and blocking the transaction."

Less than a week later, Bogdanovic was on his way to the Hawks.

Now, Bogdanovic and the Bucks will have their shot at each other on Jan. 24. By that time, we should have a pretty good feel for where the Bucks and Hawks are.

How will Holiday fit with the Bucks? Will the retooled Hawks clearly be on the way to a postseason return? And will Bogdanovic have lived up to the hype surrounding his 2020 offseason?