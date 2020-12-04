Bengals' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 13

2 of 3

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Only two teams currently have a worse record than the Bengals, and catching either of them could be tricky. While Cincinnati has just one more win than the Jacksonville Jaguars, they own a tie that would keep them in the No. 3 slot even if Jacksonville picks up a victory. The winless New York Jets would have to win three of their last five games to fall below Cincinnati, which seems unlikely but not entirely impossible.

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

This incarnation of the Jets is bad. It's really bad, and it hasn't shown any real signs of improvement this season. Third-year quarterback Sam Darnold returned to the starting lineup in Week 12, but he is largely hamstrung by bad coaching and questionable play-calling.

"I came here to help him, help him develop his career, and we haven't been able to do that," head coach Adam Gase said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Still, there's reason enough to believe that the Jets can upset the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Las Vegas just got blown out by the Atlanta Falcons, will be traveling east to play an early game and may be without starting running back Josh Jacobs.

At 6-5, Las Vegas is a potential playoff team, but it is far from unbeatable. There's a chance that the Jets can pull off the upset before entering a brutal three-game stretch against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns. Bengals fans should hope for a win here and a shocker within the next couple of weeks.

New York finishes its season against the New England Patriots. The last time the two AFC East rivals met, New England escaped with a three-point victory.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Getting an upset from the Jaguars is feasible, especially given the up-and-down nature of the Minnesota Vikings this season. However, the 5-6 Vikings are still pushing for a playoff spot and should approach this game as a must-win.

Since the Vikings have weapons like Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson at their disposal, this is a game they should win.

It's a tricky matchup for Jacksonville, who is expected to start Mike Glennon at quarterback once again. The Jaguars' biggest offensive asset is rookie running back James Robinson. Minnesota ranks 19th against the run and 25th against the pass.

Still, if Glennon can get going—he had 235 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12—the Jags can take advantage of Minnesota's sagging pass defense. That could open up running room for Robinson and help give Jacksonville a legitimate chance.

If the Jaguars win here, they'll be tied with Cincinnati in terms of wins. The Bengals will need just one more Jacksonville upset to leap into the No. 2 spot.