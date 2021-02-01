    Warriors' James Wiseman to Miss Time After Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021
    Alerted 9m ago in the B/R App

    Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) against the Sacramento Kings during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman suffered a sprained left wrist and will miss some time.

    Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the news, noting the rookie will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days.

    "He should be back in 10 days or so," head coach Steve Kerr said, per Slater.

    Any setback to a key Warriors player is going to turn heads considering they finished with the league's worst record last season with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry sidelined. Thompson is also out for the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign.

    Golden State landed Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick after its disappointing effort in 2019-20, which gave it a versatile big man who could anchor the boards, protect the rim, stretch the floor and be a threat to catch and finish lobs. 

    The 19-year-old is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in his rookie season.

    While the Warriors will miss that production when Wiseman is sidelined, they have other options in the frontcourt.

    Look for Draymond Green to play center in the small-ball lineups, as he has done for so much of his career. Elsewhere, Eric Paschall and Kevon Looney will see more time as the Warriors look to tread water until their highly regarded rookie returns.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LaMelo's First NBA Start

      Hornets rookie will replace Terry Rozier (ankle) in starting lineup vs. Heat

      LaMelo's First NBA Start
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo's First NBA Start

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Why Perkins Disagrees with Klay, Draymond's McGruder Comments

      Why Perkins Disagrees with Klay, Draymond's McGruder Comments
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Why Perkins Disagrees with Klay, Draymond's McGruder Comments

      RSN
      via RSN

      LeBron, Pierce, Barkley: Here's Five of Draymond's Best Beefs

      LeBron, Pierce, Barkley: Here's Five of Draymond's Best Beefs
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      LeBron, Pierce, Barkley: Here's Five of Draymond's Best Beefs

      Shayna Rubin
      via The Reporter

      Beal, Lillard Join Draymond Green in NBA Pundit Critique

      Beal, Lillard Join Draymond Green in NBA Pundit Critique
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Beal, Lillard Join Draymond Green in NBA Pundit Critique

      RSN
      via RSN