Warriors' James Wiseman to Miss Time After Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman suffered a sprained left wrist and will miss some time.



Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the news, noting the rookie will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days.

"He should be back in 10 days or so," head coach Steve Kerr said, per Slater.

Any setback to a key Warriors player is going to turn heads considering they finished with the league's worst record last season with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry sidelined. Thompson is also out for the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign.

Golden State landed Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick after its disappointing effort in 2019-20, which gave it a versatile big man who could anchor the boards, protect the rim, stretch the floor and be a threat to catch and finish lobs.

The 19-year-old is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in his rookie season.

While the Warriors will miss that production when Wiseman is sidelined, they have other options in the frontcourt.

Look for Draymond Green to play center in the small-ball lineups, as he has done for so much of his career. Elsewhere, Eric Paschall and Kevon Looney will see more time as the Warriors look to tread water until their highly regarded rookie returns.