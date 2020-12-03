George Foreman Says He'd Back Mike Tyson to Win Fights vs. Fury, Joshua, Wilder

Rich Fury/Associated Press

Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman said Mike Tyson was so impressive in his exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday that he could seriously compete with Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder with a little more preparation.

"If he gets three more exhibitions like that, at that level, I would even back him in challenging any title contender, even a champion," Foreman told TMZ Sports. "If the right situation arrived, Mike Tyson could be in for a good title shot ... and [with three more] of these exhibitions, he can beat some of these guys who can be champion out there."

Foreman, who said he was on the edge of his seat throughout Tyson's exhibition with Jones, explained Iron Mike could challenge Fury, Joshua or Wilder under the right circumstances—not necessarily a 12-round title fight with three-minute rounds.

"If you go eight two-minute rounds, I'd back Tyson," he told TMZ. "Ten two-minute rounds, I'd back Tyson!"

Foreman also referenced his own resurgence from 1994 through 1997 when he become a heavyweight titleholder in his mid-40s.

Although the exhibition was somehow scored a split-decision draw, there's little doubt Tyson, 54, was the more imposing fighter. It felt like he could have pushed for a knockout at any moment, and he deserves a lot of credit for getting himself back in terrific fighting shape.

That said, there's a monumental difference between facing 51-year-old Jones in an exhibition and seriously challenging one of the top heavyweights of the current era.

Somebody like Fury, who at 32 is 22 years younger than Tyson, is still at the peak of his career and carries an unbeaten record (30-0-1). Expecting someone who hasn't held a heavyweight belt since 1996 to get on a level necessary to beat the Gypsy King is a major stretch.

That's not to say he couldn't put together another strong showing in an exhibition environment with less punishing gloves and the likes of Fury, Joshua or Wilder not pushing for the knockout. He could attract plenty of interest in more controlled fights against high-profile opponents.

Another title run likely isn't in the cards for Tyson, though.