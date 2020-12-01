Lakers Rumors: Breaking Down Remaining Plans for 2020 Offseason

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It's safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers have experienced a fruitful offseason thus far. While they still haven't re-signed star Anthony Davis, they have made several moves that should help the team's chances of again winning it all in 2020-21.

Los Angeles traded for Dennis Schroder, added Wesley Matthews and snagged Montrezl Harrell away from the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers also brought in Marc Gasol and, of course, still have LeBron James at the center of their roster.

The Lakers aren't done making moves, however. We're not even two weeks into free agency, and there's a good chance that Los Angeles will make another significant move or two in the coming days.

Here, we'll take a look at the latest buzz surrounding L.A.'s future plans.