Lakers Rumors: Breaking Down Remaining Plans for 2020 OffseasonDecember 1, 2020
Lakers Rumors: Breaking Down Remaining Plans for 2020 Offseason
It's safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers have experienced a fruitful offseason thus far. While they still haven't re-signed star Anthony Davis, they have made several moves that should help the team's chances of again winning it all in 2020-21.
Los Angeles traded for Dennis Schroder, added Wesley Matthews and snagged Montrezl Harrell away from the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers also brought in Marc Gasol and, of course, still have LeBron James at the center of their roster.
The Lakers aren't done making moves, however. We're not even two weeks into free agency, and there's a good chance that Los Angeles will make another significant move or two in the coming days.
Here, we'll take a look at the latest buzz surrounding L.A.'s future plans.
Davis to Meet with Lakers on Tuesday
While the Lakers don't have a new deal in place with Davis, it's expected to only be a matter of time.
According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Davis is "widely expected to soon finalize a max deal with the Lakers."
Per Stein, Davis could meet with the Lakers "as early" as Tuesday. Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times more recently reported that Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, are indeed expected to have a meeting with the Lakers on Tuesday.
"Anthony Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, are scheduled to meet with the Lakers and general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter," Turner wrote.
While a Tuesday meeting doesn't guarantee that the Lakers and Davis will strike a deal this week, it's likely at the very least a strong first step toward getting the superstar under contract.
Don't Write off a Pau Gasol Reunion
While the additions of Harrel and Marc Gasol help fill the Lakers' need for big men, there's at least a chance that the latter's brother, Pau Gasol, could return to Los Angeles—where he played from 2008-2014.
"I know Pau loves L.A. and loves the Lakers," Marc said, per Spectrum Sportsnet. "Obviously he feels like it's home. I'm sure he would love to come back, but that's a question for Rob and ownership.”
Presumably, the decision would also fall on James, who has had a big hand in constructing Los Angeles' roster over the past couple of years. While James hasn't appeared especially enthusiastic about the possibility of Pau returning, he hasn't completely dismissed it either.
"We'll see," James told Allie Clifton of Spectrum Sportsnet.
In the NBA, Pau Gasol last played for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2018-19 season. He appeared in 27 games and averaged just over 12 minutes that season.
Lakers Were Interested in Robinson, Dellavedova
While the Lakers are closing to filling out their roster depth, there have been a few players who have gotten away during the process. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported last week that the Lakers were interested in Glenn Robinson III.
The 26-year-old wing ultimately agreed to join the Sacramento Kings, per Scotto. According to Keith Smith of RealGM, the Kings are getting Robinson on a minimum contract with only partial guarantees.
The Lakers were also interested in bringing in James' former teammate, Matthew Dellavedova, before he re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
"Word is that the Lakers gave Dellavedova some consideration for one of their last open roster spots...but the Aussie guard will be extending his second stint with the Cavaliers to a third season," Stein tweeted.
While this doesn't tell us a ton about which positions the Lakers are eager to continue bolstering, it does suggest that the team isn't quite done filling out its depth chart. Expect more role players to be brought in before the preseason kicks off on December 11.