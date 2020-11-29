    Report: Nicolas Batum Set to Sign Clippers Contract After Being Cut by Hornets

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 29, 2020
    Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Nicolas Batum reportedly plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets Sunday. 

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, noting Batum will make the deal official once he clears waivers. Batum was waived after Charlotte signed former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $120 million deal in free agency.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that the Hornets were looking to find a team that would take on Batum's contract—worth $27 million—while also working on a sign-and-trade deal for Hayward.

    Batum, who joined the Hornets in 2015 after seven years with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaged 3.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists through 22 games last season while averaging 23.0 minutes per game. 

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

