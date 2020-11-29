Lakers News: Preseason Schedule Release, Latest Buzz on Glenn Robinson III, More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After a flurry of moves in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers are rapidly nearing the start of the 2020-21 season.

While they technically need to re-sign Anthony Davis, that's merely a formality. At this point, their roster news is primarily focused on how the Lakers will complete the end of the bench. Along with a report connecting them to free agent Glenn Robinson III, the Lakers also officially finalized a couple of moves.

The preseason is where we'll start the news roundup. The NBA recently announced the first two opponents—and four total games—on the Lakers' exhibition slate.