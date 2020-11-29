Lakers News: Preseason Schedule Release, Latest Buzz on Glenn Robinson III, More

Lakers News: Preseason Schedule Release, Latest Buzz on Glenn Robinson III, MoreNovember 29, 2020
After a flurry of moves in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers are rapidly nearing the start of the 2020-21 season.
While they technically need to re-sign Anthony Davis, that's merely a formality. At this point, their roster news is primarily focused on how the Lakers will complete the end of the bench. Along with a report connecting them to free agent Glenn Robinson III, the Lakers also officially finalized a couple of moves.
The preseason is where we'll start the news roundup. The NBA recently announced the first two opponents—and four total games—on the Lakers' exhibition slate.
4 Games on Preseason Schedule
The NBA unveiled the 2020-21 preseason schedule, which for the Lakers includes a pair of clashes with the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. While the big question is whether the stars will play, the matchups themselves are appealing.
On Dec. 11 and 13, the Lakers will take on the Clippers. After the teams finished first and second in the Western Conference last season, they're widely considered to duplicate that next season. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the Clippers.
And then, a familiar foe could make his Phoenix debut.
The Suns recently traded for Chris Paul, who previously spent six seasons on the Clippers. The Lakers' matchups with Phoenix are scheduled for Dec. 16 and 18.
Lakers Eyeing Glenn Robinson III
Although the rotation is basically set, Los Angeles has a few roster spots to fill before the season. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype noted the Lakers are interested in Glenn Robinson III.
Considering the Lakers can only offer the veteran's minimum, picking up Robinson would be a steal.
Last season, he averaged 11.7 points with a 39.1 three-point rate in 62 games between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. Robinson isn't a star by any stretch, but he's a quality backup worth more than the minimum.
Nevertheless, if he wants a chance at a championship, Robinson could take a one-year deal, contribute in a backup role for the Lakers and return to free agency next offseason.
Latest Roster Moves
Kostas Antetokounmpo is returning to the Lakers for 2020-21, per a team release. Antetokounmpo—who played in 38 games for the South Bay Lakers of the G League and made five appearances for Los Angeles—inked a two-way contract.
Naturally, the signing brings up another topic. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent next offseason, barring an extension, and is often connected to the Lakers.
But don't get carried away.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the oldest brother, is currently a teammate of Giannis, so the Bucks have a similar appeal in that way. Besides, Kostas averaged 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for South Bay last year. He's an inexpensive, familiar option who can shuttle between South Bay and Los Angeles, particularly if injuries affect the Lakers.
Los Angeles also waived Jordan Bell, who joined the roster as part of the JaVale McGee trade.