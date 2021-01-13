John Wall Ruled out for Rockets vs. Spurs Because of Knee Injury

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard John Wall will miss Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to a sore left knee, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon.

Wall made his first NBA appearance since Dec. 26, 2018 this season and has appeared in seven games for the Rockets so far this year. Along the way, he has tallied 18.6 points and 5.1 assists per game.

The injury struggles that led to his elongated absence began just over two years ago when he underwent season-ending heel surgery in December 2018. He tore his Achilles tendon during his recovery, had surgery on that injury in February 2019 and did not join the Washington Wizards for the NBA restart.

While he planned to return to the court in 2020, Wall did not want to do so with the Wizards. In November, the 30-year-old, who was drafted first overall by the Wizards out of Kentucky in 2010, "made it clear he wants [a] trade out of Washington to happen," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

That wish was fulfilled in December when he was dealt to the Rockets in a trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Washington.

Wall is owed $132.9 million over the next three seasons from the four-year, $170 million extension he signed ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The 2016-17 season, his last full year with the Wizards, saw him average a career-best 23.1 points, 10.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds through 78 games, good enough to earn the fourth of five consecutive All-Star nods.

With Wall out, the Rockets will turn to Eric Gordon at shooting guard. Through seven games, Gordon has posted 14.3 points per game.