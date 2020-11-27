ESPN College Gameday 2020: Week 13 Location Hosts, TV Schedule and Predictions

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Although the atmosphere behind ESPN's College GameDay is much different in 2020, the popular pregame show is headed to a familiar place for Week 13 of the season.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack will be in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, ahead of the Iron Bowl between top-ranked Alabama and No. 22 Auburn. Lee Corso, as he's done all season, will join the broadcast remotely.

This is GameDay's second trip to Tuscaloosa in 2020 and fifth journey to the Iron Bowl in the last 10 years.

And as Alabama targets a rivalry win, several other College Football Playoff hopefuls around the country are aiming to paid their resumes this weekend.

Week 13 TV Schedule, Predictions

No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS

| 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 19 North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. Friday | ABC

at No. 19 North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. Friday | ABC Pitt at No. 3 Clemson | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

| 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN No. 4 Ohio State at Illinois | 12 p.m. Saturday | FS1

at Illinois | 12 p.m. Saturday | FS1 LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

| 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN Kentucky at No. 6 Florida | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

| 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN No. 8 Northwestern at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2

at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2 No. 9 Georgia at South Carolina | 7:30 Saturday p.m. | SEC Network

at South Carolina | 7:30 Saturday p.m. | SEC Network Maryland at No. 12 Indiana | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2

| 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2 No. 13 Iowa State at Texas | 12 p.m. Friday | ABC

| 12 p.m. Friday | ABC No. 15 Oregon at Oregon State | 7:30 p.m. Friday | ESPN

at Oregon State | 7:30 p.m. Friday | ESPN Colorado at No. 18 USC | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

at No. 18 USC | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Texas State | 3 p.m. Saturday | ESPN3

at Texas State | 3 p.m. Saturday | ESPN3 Texas Tech at No. 23 Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. Saturday | Fox

| 12 p.m. Saturday | Fox Nebraska at No. 24 Iowa | 1 p.m. Friday | Fox

Week 13 Preview

Alabama has plenty of qualified replacements on staff, but the Crimson Tide will be without head coach Nick Saban.

Though he reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus before the Georgia showdown, medical personnel determined it was a false positive. This time, however, Saban has shown mild symptoms. Protocols dictate a 10-day isolation period.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, previously the head coach at Washington and USC, will oversee the Tide.

While not necessarily a "must-win game," the Iron Bowl is a chance for Alabama to earn a quality win. Notre Dame has a similar opportunity in Friday's trip to No. 19 North Carolina, which boasts one of the nation's best offenses.

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Big Ten front-runners Ohio State and Northwestern are aiming to stay undefeated this season. They are heavy favorites against Illinois and Michigan State, respectively.

Clemson, Texas A&M and Florida, meanwhile, each cannot afford a second loss on their respective records. While they are expected to beat Pitt, LSU and Kentucky, an upset would likely eliminate them from the College Football Playoff race.

Elsewhere around the country, two power conferences have showdowns that will influence the league title.

Iowa State could seal a place in the Big 12 Championship Game with a victory over Texas. But if the Longhorns win Friday's clash, they'll leap Iowa State in the standings and inch closer to forcing a rematch with rival Oklahoma for the Big 12 crown.

And in the Pac-12, South Division front-runners USC and Colorado will square off Saturday afternoon. The winner will effectively lock up a spot in the conference title game.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.