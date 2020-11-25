Alabama's Nick Saban Tests Positive for COVID-19, Reports 'Very Mild Symptoms'

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The University of Alabama announced on Wednesday that head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. James Robinson, the football team physician, and athletic director Jeff Allen said in a statement that Saban has "very mild symptoms" and will self-isolate at his home.

Per SEC rules, anyone who tests positive with symptoms is required to isolate "for at least 10 days" from the onset of symptoms and "at least 24 hours must have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and symptom improvement."

Last month, Saban had a false positive test prior to Alabama's matchup against Georgia. The 69-year-old was allowed to coach in the game, which the Crimson Tide wound up winning 41-24.

Since Alabama has said this test won't be considered a false positive, Saban won't be permitted to coach in Saturday's Iron Bowl against No. 22 Auburn at Bryant–Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide (7-0) are ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff standings and the Associated Press Top 25. Auburn is 5-2.