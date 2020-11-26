    Lakers News: Marc Gasol 'Sure' Brother Pau 'Would Love to Come Back' to LA

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 26, 2020

    Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, left, of Spain, guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol, of Spain, look on during the second half of their NBA basketball game, Friday, April 5, 2013, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Marc Gasol is teasing the possibility of playing alongside his brother with the Los Angeles Lakers

    Asked about the potential of Pau Gasol playing again, Marc told Allie Clifton of Spectrum SportsNet his brother "would love to come back" to play with the Lakers (starts at 2:28 mark):

    Pau hasn't played in an NBA game since March 10, 2019, seven days after signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. He suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for the rest of the season. The 40-year-old did sign with the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason, but he got waived on Nov. 20 without playing in a game. 

    Despite a 20-month layoff, Pau has never officially retired from the NBA. He told reporters in June about his desire to play one more season, either in the NBA or Europe.

    "A final season with the Lakers is attractive, finishing at Barca is attractive, but you have to see the real possibilities and see what situation would be best for the circumstances of the moment," Pau said. 

    Pau Gasol was a key player for the Lakers during their back-to-back title runs in 2008-09 and 2009-10. He averaged 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in seven seasons with Los Angeles as Kobe Bryant's primary running mate from 2008-14. 

    There haven't been any indications at this point that the Lakers will make an offer, but if they do, the added appeal of playing alongside his brother might be enough to entice him back to the NBA.   

