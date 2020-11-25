Report: Multiple Ohio State Players Test Positive for COVID-19

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Saturday's Ohio State vs. Illinois game could be in jeopardy after multiple Buckeyes have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dave Biddle of 247Sports.

Per Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade, Ohio State's positive tests affect "multiple position groups." A decision regarding this weekend's game will be made Thursday.

Ohio State had their game against Maryland canceled two weeks ago amid an outbreak of the virus among Maryland players, per ESPN's Heather Dinich.

More recently, the Big Ten has had to deal with an outbreak among the Minnesota program, which had sidelined nine players and six staff members in the days leading up to the cancellation of their Saturday game against Wisconsin. That cancellation was the first of the season for Minnesota, but the third for the Badgers, who missed two consecutive games earlier this season because of positive tests within their program.

Big Ten rules dictate that teams must play at least six games in order to be eligible to compete in the conference championship game, so if Saturday's game is canceled, the No. 3 Buckeyes—who at 4-0 were ranked No. 4 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings—must complete scheduled games against Michigan State (Dec. 5) and Michigan (Dec. 12) in order to have a chance at the trophy, though the rule will be changed if the average number of games played dips under six conference-wide.