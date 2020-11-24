    Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Canceled Because of COVID-19 Concerns

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 24, 2020
    Bucky Badger is seen during the first half of an NCAA football game between the Wisconsin and the Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 9, 2010, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    The University of Minnesota football team will not travel to Wisconsin this weekend. 

    Minnesota announced Tuesday that Saturday's game has been canceled due to positive tests for COVID-19 within the program. Colten Bartholomew of the Wisconsin State Journal reported that Minnesota canceled practice on Tuesday and would hold virtual meetings following positive antigen tests Monday.

    The 2-1 Badgers, who already had two games canceled due to COVID-19, could be ineligible for the Big Ten championship game because they may not play the minimum number of games needed to qualify (h/t CBS Sports). 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

