Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Canceled Because of COVID-19 Concerns

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The University of Minnesota football team will not travel to Wisconsin this weekend.

Minnesota announced Tuesday that Saturday's game has been canceled due to positive tests for COVID-19 within the program. Colten Bartholomew of the Wisconsin State Journal reported that Minnesota canceled practice on Tuesday and would hold virtual meetings following positive antigen tests Monday.

The 2-1 Badgers, who already had two games canceled due to COVID-19, could be ineligible for the Big Ten championship game because they may not play the minimum number of games needed to qualify (h/t CBS Sports).

