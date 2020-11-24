    College Football Playoff Rankings 2020: Experts React to Week 13 Top 25 Poll

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 25, 2020

    FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
    L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

    The first official College Football Playoff rankings are out, and though there's still more than a month to go until the semifinals and national championship on Jan. 1 and Jan. 11, the list serves as a solid State of the Union address for the world of NCAA football.

    Just four of these teams will get the call to play in the semifinals at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl, but here's a look at which teams were pegged in the Top 25—and what college football experts had to say about the first of four sets of rankings that will be released before Selection Sunday on Dec. 20.

    FULL RANKINGS

    1. Alabama

    2. Notre Dame

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    3. Clemson

    4. Ohio State

    5. Texas A&M

    6. Florida

    7. Cincinnati

    8. Northwestern

    9. Georgia

    10. Miami 

    11. Oklahoma

    12. Indiana

    13. Iowa State

    14. BYU

    15. Oregon

    16. Wisconsin

    17. Texas

    18. USC

    19. North Carolina

    20. Coastal Carolina

    21. Marshall

    22. Auburn

    23. Oklahoma State

    24. Iowa

    25. Tulsa

    The defending champion LSU Tigers are not ranked, which is not a surprise considering their 3-3 record. But their absence from the first Top 25 list is historic. 

    Top-ranked Alabama has beaten every opponent in its path by at least 15 points, with the 7-0 Crimson Tide's closest calls coming against Ole Miss (63-48) and Georgia (41-24). Ahead of Saturday's Iron Bowl game against Auburn, the Crimson Tide entered the CFP rankings after earning all 62 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 poll.

    It's tough to see how any team can overcome the dominance by Nick Saban and Heisman Trophy contender Mac Jones this season.

    The Fighting Irish secured the No. 2 position in the AP Top 25 poll and the first edition of the CFP rankings after a 47-40 overtime defeat of No. 4 Clemson on Nov. 7. They followed that up with a 45-31 victory over Boston College and enter Friday's game against No. 25 North Carolina fresh off a bye week.

    After Notre Dame handed Clemson—who was without Trevor Lawrence, the consensus top pick in the upcoming NFL draft—its only loss of the season, the pair will likely meet again for the ACC championship. That result could be the difference-maker in determining where Notre Dame lands on selection day. Even with the loss, the Tigers still managed to take the spot ahead of undefeated Ohio State.

    The Buckeyes had a close call against No. 12 Indiana, the only ranked team they're scheduled to face this season. OSU held a commanding 28-7 lead at halftime, but the Hoosiers came back to post a 28-point second half while limiting the Buckeyes to just 14 more points and a scoreless final frame. The near-loss proved that the Heisman contender Justin Fields and the OSU defense, which has allowed an average of 26 points to opponents through four games, will be challenged by opponents at the top of the rankings. 

    Despite an undefeated season thus far, BYU pulled in at No. 14. 

    The next round of CFP rankings will be released Tuesday.

    Related

      First CFB Playoff Rankings 🚨

      1️⃣ Alabama ranked No. 1 ⬇️ Texas A&M first ones out 👉 Full rankings here

      First CFB Playoff Rankings 🚨
      College Football logo
      College Football

      First CFB Playoff Rankings 🚨

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Experts React to College Football Playoff Rankings

      Experts React to College Football Playoff Rankings
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Experts React to College Football Playoff Rankings

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      @BR_CFB Week 13 Picks 🔮

      Our predictions for every game this weekend

      @BR_CFB Week 13 Picks 🔮
      College Football logo
      College Football

      @BR_CFB Week 13 Picks 🔮

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Canceled Due to COVID-19

      Report: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Canceled Due to COVID-19
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Canceled Due to COVID-19

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report