Cowboys Coach Markus Paul Dies at 54 After Medical Emergency at Team Facility

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday that strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul died after being hospitalized Tuesday. He was 54.

Per the team's statement, Paul "experienced a medical emergency at the team's headquarters" and was "immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel and transported to Plano Presbyterian Hospital by ambulance." The Cowboys added that the "cause of death is pending."

Team owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy released statements following the news of Paul's death:

Before his coaching career, Paul was an All-American defensive back at Syracuse. He then spent five seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears (1989-1993) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993), registering seven career interceptions.

Paul's coaching career took him across the NFL, from the New Orleans Saints (1998-1999) and New England Patriots (2000-2004) to the New York Jets (2005-2006) and New York Giants (2007-2017).

Between the Patriots and Giants, Paul was a part of five Super Bowl-winning teams.

"This is a guy that's very well-respected through the league, very well-respected in this building," Giants head coach Joe Judge said Wednesday before Paul's death, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "There are a lot of people with very close personal ties. Just the reputation through the league, you don't want to see this happen to anybody."

Paul became an assistant strength coach for the Cowboys in 2018 and took over as the team's strength and conditioning coordinator this season under McCarthy.