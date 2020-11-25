NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Victor Oladipo, Lou Williams Trades, More

1 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

One player whose name has been heavily featured in trade rumors in recent months is Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo. But it appears that a deal may never come to fruition after all.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Oladipo is "not as available as he might have been over the summer," adding that he "quickly has forged a strong relationship with new Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren." However, it's worth noting that Oladipo is entering the final year of his contract, so it's always possible that Indiana could decide to deal him at some point.

If the Pacers wanted to move the 28-year-old guard, there'd likely be teams with interest. Berman reported that the New York Knicks, who have yet to add a star player this offseason, have mixed opinions about trying to trade for Oladipo. General manager Scott Perry "would like to explore that avenue," while president Leon Rose is "less eager," per Berman.

Since returning from a ruptured right quad tendon he suffered in January 2019, Oladipo hasn't put up quite the same numbers as he did earlier in his career. This past season, he averaged 14.5 points (his fewest since his rookie season) in only 19 games, while shooting a career-worst 39.4 percent from the field.

So, while there would be a risk in a team trading for Oladipo, it's possible the two-time All-Star will return to form next season. And perhaps that will be with the Pacers, who could remain a top contender in the Eastern Conference.