Wayne Ellington, Pistons Agree to 1-Year, $2.6M Contract

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons signed veteran sharpshooter Wayne Ellington to a one-year, $2.6 million contract on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ellington, 32, appeared in 36 games for the New York Knicks last season (one start), averaging 5.1 points while shooting 35 percent from three, his lowest mark since the the 2011-12 campaign.

Detroit has had quite the busy offseason. Here are the moves they've made so far.

Signed: Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Josh Jackson and Jahlil Okafor.

Washington center Isaiah Stewart (No. 16) and Villanova wing Saddiq Bey (No. 19) Drafted: French guard Killian Hayes (No. 7),

Acquired via a very complicated trade : Delon Wright

Rodney McGruder, Dzanan Musa Acquired via a separate complicated trade Dzanan Musa

Lost: Christian Wood, Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown

The Pistons haven't gone star hunting this offseason, but the acquisition of Grant means they aren't tanking either. They are sort of splitting the difference between making win-now moves and moves for the future. They will have a very different look next year.

And they might not be done. Veterans like Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose could always be moved for future assets or young players. By the end of the 2020-21 season, the Pistons could have a nearly completely overturned roster.

Where does Ellington fit into all of this? Well, as a veteran toward the end of the rotation who can stretch the floor. The Pistons would be wise to give some of their younger players as much experience as possible. But Ellington's shooting means he'll have value coming off the bench as the Pistons figure out an identity this season.