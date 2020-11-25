Vikings Players Who Must Step Up for Minnesota to Save Dwindling Playoff Hopes

0 of 3

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The slim hopes of the Minnesota Vikings making the playoffs in 2020 were put on life support Sunday, courtesy of a 31-28 loss to the 3-7 Dallas Cowboys.

A three-game winning streak coming out of the bye week—including a win over the Green Bay Packers—brought that dream back to life after a 1-5 start. Dalvin Cook's return from injury rejuvenated the offense and showed the ceiling of this team when it's playing at a high level.

Now, the Vikings face just a 20 percent chance of making it to the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight's projections.

All hope is not lost, though. The schedule the rest of the way features a lot of winnable contests. The two toughest contests remaining are road trips to Tampa Bay and New Orleans, but the Bucs have been beatable lately and Minnesota could be facing a Drew Brees-less Saints team.

Making a miraculous run to the postseason won't happen if the Vikings don't get better performances from some key players. The whole team will need to show up consistently over the final stretch of the season and get more from some players who have either not made big contributions or are in a slump.