John Wall Trade Not in Wizards' Plans amid Rumors of Request, Says GM Sheppard

The Wizards have no plans to trade John Wall, despite the five-time All-Star reportedly requesting to be moved from Washington.

"There's no plans to trade John. ... It's a new story with John and [Bradley Beal]. It's not a sequel," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told reporters Monday.

Sheppard also denied reports Wall requested a trade, saying, "There's no issue with John and I, with John and the Wizards."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wall requested a trade amid rumors the Wizards discussed a deal that would have sent him to Houston for Russell Westbrook. Those talks never appeared to gain much traction.

Wall missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles. He was limited to just 32 games in the 2018-19 season and has made just 73 appearances total over the last three campaigns.

The Wizards are on the hook for $133.2 million for Wall over the next three seasons, giving him perhaps the most untradeable contract in the sport. Washington is moving forward with Wall and Bradley Beal in part because they are talented but also because they have little choice. Beal and James Harden are the two most coveted trade chips in the sport, but Sheppard has been steadfast in his desire to keep the All-Star guard.

Wall's long-term trade value may benefit from a bounce-back season in 2020-21. A year ago, it appeared as if Chris Paul had the worst contract in the sport. One return to All-Star form later, and the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to move him for actual value in a deal with the Phoenix Suns.

The Wizards would be more likely to retain Wall long-term than trade him if he returns to form, but their path to contention remains fraught in an increasingly tough Eastern Conference.