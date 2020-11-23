    Wizards' John Wall Buys Ownership Stake in NBL's South East Melbourne Phoenix

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Washington Wizards guard John Wall works out prior to an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards guard John Wall has reportedly purchased an ownership stake in the South East Melbourne Phoenix, a basketball team in Australia's NBL, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

    The ownership group is led by Romie Chaudhari but features other current and former NBA players, including Zach Randolph, Al Harrington, Josh Childress and Melbourne's Dante Exum.

    The Phoenix were an expansion team in the 2019-20 season and finished eighth of nine teams.

    Wall's purchase continues a trend of NBA players investing in the NBL, as Stein noted.

    Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo joined the ownership group of the New Zealand Breakers last week alongside former NBA players Matt Walsh and Shawn Marion. Kevin Martin owns part of the Brisbane Bullets.

    Even LaMelo Ball was in serious discussions to buy his own team, the Illawarra Hawks, before the team was sold to former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo.

    Wall missed the entire 2019-20 season with an Achilles injury but is set to make $84.7 million over the next two seasons and has a $46.9 million player option for 2022-23.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      New NBA Holiday Merch 🎬🎄

      15 teams get the Holiday Blockbuster treatment. Buy the exclusive collection now 🛒

      New NBA Holiday Merch 🎬🎄
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Holiday Merch 🎬🎄

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Free Agency Winners/Losers 📈📉

      We ranked four winners and three losers from a WILD weekend of NBA moves 📲

      Free Agency Winners/Losers 📈📉
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Free Agency Winners/Losers 📈📉

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Markieff Morris Picks Lakers

      Free-agent forward tweets 'Run it back!' after reportedly picking between Lakers and Clippers

      Markieff Morris Picks Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Markieff Morris Picks Lakers

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Does Signing Robin Lopez Actually Make Sense for the Wizards?

      Does Signing Robin Lopez Actually Make Sense for the Wizards?
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Does Signing Robin Lopez Actually Make Sense for the Wizards?

      Bullets Forever
      via Bullets Forever