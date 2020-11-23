Warriors News: Latest on Kent Bazemore Contract, Brad Wanamaker, More

Warriors News: Latest on Kent Bazemore Contract, Brad Wanamaker, MoreNovember 23, 2020
The Golden State Warriors' offseason was supposed to be spent priming a return to title contention with players who complement their big three. Instead, general manager Bob Myers needs to find talent that can help fill the shoes of a five-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and two-time All-NBA selection.
Klay Thompson will be gone for yet another season, due to a torn Achilles, but Golden State remains unwilling to waste another year of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green's thirties. Outside of a trade for Kelly Oubre Jr., the Warriors are building out the roster with depth, spacing and defensive tenacity.
The Oubre trade uses up their $17 million trade exception, but The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the team has applied for Thompson's Disabled Player Exception, which would grant an additional $9 million to work with.
Additionally, Myers has reportedly already made moves to lock in discount free-agent deals for Kent Bazemore and Brad Wanamaker.
Tucker and Rose Lead List of DPE Targets
The DPE can only be used on a one-year contract for a free agent or in a trade for a player who has just one year left on their current deal. The latter option has become more intriguing given rumors that early potential free-agent targets like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Torrey Craig, Marc Gasol and Austin Rivers have already found their new teams.
Among trade targets, the Houston Rockets' PJ Tucker and Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose are the most enticing—each set to earn under $9 million in the final year of their deals. If the Rockets trade away Russell Westbrook and James Harden, the 35-year-old Tucker could become available. If the rebuilding Pistons want to recoup value for Rose before his contract runs out, Warriors draft picks could be tempting.
Tucker would bring incredible defensive versatility and a sharp stroke from the outside, particularly in the corner. Both skills would be key to a Golden State team whose current projected starting wings, Andrew Wiggins and Oubre, are sorely unproven in both areas.
Rose would be more of a depth acquisition, as the veteran playmaker would provide a significant upgrade in reliability over the team's young crop of guards: Jordan Poole, Nico Mannion and Wanamaker.
To acquire either, Golden State will need to maneuver some combination of the three second-round and five first-round picks that they own over the next seven years.
Bazemore’s Contract Ensures Flexibility
Given Wiggins and Oubre’s uncertainties as outside scorers and defenders, Charania reports that Golden State has understandably made a move to bring back a familiar face in Bazemore.
The fan-favorite makes his return to the Dubs with an improved jumper and the savviness granted by years of experience as a starter for the Atlanta Hawks before moving into a limited bench role for the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings in 2019-20.
As reported by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Bazemore deal is for one year and just $2.3 million, therefore not eating into the team’s mid-level exception or DPE. This means that Myers can still be somewhat aggressive on the market while ensuring the services of a proven vet and versatile defender who just hit 38.4 percent of his threes across 25 games for the Kings.
Wanamaker Guarantees Backcourt Depth
Poole is more of a shooting guard than a 1 and Mannion is an unproven rookie, leaving Curry's backup in a nebulous position. Working with limited means, Wanamaker has become the early candidate to take on that role, following a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski.
Like Bazemore, the deal will be for just one year and $2.3 million. This ensures Myers retains flexibility while offering a veteran option behind Curry while Poole and Mannion develop. Although he has played just two years in the NBA, Wanamaker is 31 years old and boasts a resume filled with stints in international leagues.
For the Boston Celtics, Wanamaker played a valuable 19.3 minutes per game last season, averaging 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting a startling 92.6 percent from the free-throw line. He won't be a game-breaker by any means, but he's a decent shooter, a committed defender and was described by a Slater source as "crafty."