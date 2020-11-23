Warriors News: Latest on Kent Bazemore Contract, Brad Wanamaker, More

0 of 3

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors' offseason was supposed to be spent priming a return to title contention with players who complement their big three. Instead, general manager Bob Myers needs to find talent that can help fill the shoes of a five-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and two-time All-NBA selection.

Klay Thompson will be gone for yet another season, due to a torn Achilles, but Golden State remains unwilling to waste another year of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green's thirties. Outside of a trade for Kelly Oubre Jr., the Warriors are building out the roster with depth, spacing and defensive tenacity.

The Oubre trade uses up their $17 million trade exception, but The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the team has applied for Thompson's Disabled Player Exception, which would grant an additional $9 million to work with.

Additionally, Myers has reportedly already made moves to lock in discount free-agent deals for Kent Bazemore and Brad Wanamaker.