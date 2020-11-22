76ers Rumors: Zhaire Smith Traded to Pistons for Tony Bradley

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have added another center this offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers acquired Tony Bradley from the Detroit Pistons for Zhaire Smith. The Pistons had traded for Bradley only days ago in a deal with the Utah Jazz.

Philadelphia previously bolstered its big man rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with Dwight Howard, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Few teams have generated more buzz in NBA free agency than the Pistons, and not necessarily for the right reasons. Fans were left puzzled as Detroit placed an apparent priority on the power forward and center positions.

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill has since reported the team is waiving Dedmon, and now general manager Troy Weaver has flipped Bradley for Smith.

Smith was in desperate need of fresh surroundings after having failed to deliver as the 16th overall pick in the 2018 draft. The 6'4" guard has made just 13 appearances for the Sixers. Last season, he featured more heavily with the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League, averaging 13.5 points and shooting 37.6 percent from long range.

Despite all of the money they've spent, the Pistons still figure to be a lottery team in 2020-21. They might as well take a flier on Smith in the hope something clicks with his game. They figure to be playing rookie Isaiah Stewart, this year's No. 16 draft pick, at center, too, limiting how much Bradley would've seen the floor.

Getting playing time won't be any easier on the Sixers. Joel Embiid is a safe bet to miss a few games, however, which raises the need to fortify the center depth behind Howard.

Bradley averaged 4.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 11.4 minutes per game over 58 appearances last season. The 6'10", 248-pounder should provide good rebounding and rim protection when he's on the floor.