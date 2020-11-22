NBA Rumors: Latest on Potential James Harden Trade, Austin Rivers, MoreNovember 22, 2020
NBA Rumors: Latest on Potential James Harden Trade, Austin Rivers, More
As NBA free agency progresses through day three, many of the top names are off the board. Gordon Hayward agreed to a four-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, Fred VanVleet has agreed to return to the Toronto Raptors, and Serge Ibaka appears set to join the Los Angeles Clippers.
Anthony Davis, the biggest name currently without a team, is widely expected to re-join the Los Angeles Lakers.
This doesn't mean that the free-agency drama is close to over, though. With several quality players still available and numerous names floating around the trade market, the coming days should bring much more excitement. Let's take a look at some of the latest buzz as the offseason marches on.
Nets Don't View a Harden Trade as a Priority
Though not a free agent, Houston Rockets scoring superstar James Harden is arguably the biggest name that could be available this offseason. Harden has made his desire to leave the organization known, and he has reportedly been interested in joining Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.
While a trio of Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving would make Brooklyn a force in the Eastern Conference, it appears that the Nets haven't seriously engaged Houston about a deal.
"Not very substantive talks," NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN (h/t Talkin' Nets podcast). "... We'll see. There are still more moves to be made in Brooklyn, but they're focused now on just having those complementary guys around KD and Kyrie."
With Durant and Irving at the core of the Brooklyn roster—and sharpshooter Joe Harris back in the fold—going all-in for Harden may not make the most sense for the Nets.
Houston, meanwhile, would presumably still like to move Harden for assets, though it may not do so without first lining up a deal for Russell Westbrook.
"The Rockets will engage on Westbrook, but interest for the All-Star guard has been lukewarm, at best," Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix wrote. "... It's unlikely Houston deals Harden without having a landing spot for Westbrook, which could prove exceedingly difficult."
Sixers Eying Austin Rivers
After coach Doc Rivers and the Clippers parted ways following the postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers wasted little time in hiring him. Now, his son, Austin Rivers, could be on his way to Philadelphia as well.
"Expect the Sixers to take a long, hard look at Austin Rivers," Jason Dumas of KRON 4 News tweeted. "Mutual interest for many reasons (one more than obvious)."
Rivers previously played for his father with the Clippers. While another family reunion may be at the center of this potential pairing, the 28-year-old point guard could be a valuable role player for Philadelphia.
This past season with the Rockets, Rivers averaged 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in just over 23 minutes per game. He had a player option for the 2020-21 season but decided to opt out—possibly because of the sense that Houston is headed toward a rebuild.
Bogdanovic Offer Sheet Worth a Reported $72 Million
After averaging 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season. Sacramento Kings shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was a hot commodity entering the offseason. A restricted free agent, Bogdanovic now appears in line for a substantial pay raise.
According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Bogdanovic has signed an offer sheet with the Atlanta Hawks, and it's a big one.
"Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed his four-year offer sheet worth $72 million from the Atlanta Hawks, league sources say," Stein tweeted. "The deal, I'm told, includes a player option in Year 4 and 15-percent trade kicker for the restricted free agent The Kings will have 48 hours to match."
Stein also noted that if the Kings match the offer, Bogdanovic will have a full no-trade clause for year one and cannot be dealt to Atlanta.
So, it appears that Bogdanovic will play for either Atlanta or Sacramento this offseason and won't enter free agency for at least another three seasons.