NBA Rumors: Latest on Potential James Harden Trade, Austin Rivers, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Though not a free agent, Houston Rockets scoring superstar James Harden is arguably the biggest name that could be available this offseason. Harden has made his desire to leave the organization known, and he has reportedly been interested in joining Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

While a trio of Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving would make Brooklyn a force in the Eastern Conference, it appears that the Nets haven't seriously engaged Houston about a deal.

"Not very substantive talks," NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN (h/t Talkin' Nets podcast). "... We'll see. There are still more moves to be made in Brooklyn, but they're focused now on just having those complementary guys around KD and Kyrie."

With Durant and Irving at the core of the Brooklyn roster—and sharpshooter Joe Harris back in the fold—going all-in for Harden may not make the most sense for the Nets.

Houston, meanwhile, would presumably still like to move Harden for assets, though it may not do so without first lining up a deal for Russell Westbrook.

"The Rockets will engage on Westbrook, but interest for the All-Star guard has been lukewarm, at best," Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix wrote. "... It's unlikely Houston deals Harden without having a landing spot for Westbrook, which could prove exceedingly difficult."