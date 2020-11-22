Updated Rankings for Top Available 2020 NBA Free Agents

13 of 13

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris didn't have a big role with the Los Angeles Lakers once he joined the eventual champions. In the 2019-20 regular season, he averaged 14.2 minutes and 5.3 points in L.A.

In the playoffs, though, he had some big moments. Those averages bumped up to 18.3 minutes and 5.9 points, but most importantly, he shot 42.0 percent on 3.3 three-point attempts per game.

And the Lakers' postseason net rating was comfortably better when he was on the floor.

As a playmaking and floor-spacing big who can spend some time at the 4 or the 5, Morris still has value to provide teams.

Langston Galloway

Over the last three seasons, Langston Galloway has hit 2.9 threes per 75 possessions, while shooting 36.8 percent from distance.

As a ninth or 10th man who comes in and shoots a few from the outside, he can have some value.

Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver has had a long, productive (particularly from three-point range) career, but he turns 40 in March. He played 16.6 minutes per game in 2019-20, but the Milwaukee Bucks were significantly worse with him on the floor.

At this point in his career, he's a "break in case of emergency" shooter, but he'll surely knock down threes when called upon. Even in his advanced years, he's shot 41.7 percent from three since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Shabazz Napier

Shabazz Napier quietly had his first season with a double-digit scoring average in 2019-20. He was also tied for 29th in the league in assists per 75 possessions.

The key for Napier is consistency from beyond the arc. Last season, he was well below average, but he has it in him to be better. Over the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, the 29-year-old guard shot 37.4 percent from deep.

Dion Waiters

It's been an interesting recent stretch for Dion Waiters. Since the start of the 2016-17 campaign (four seasons), he's averaged 32.5 appearances per season because of injuries and suspension. In 2019-20, he appeared in just 10 games.

When he does play, it's fair to wonder if his shoot-first game contributes at all toward winning.

Still, Waiters is on the right side of 30 (he turns 29 in December) and has shown flashes of the kind of scoring ability that might help some benches. He might be worth another flyer, assuming it's a veteran minimum.