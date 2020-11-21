Rajon Rondo Thanks Lakers Organization, Fans in Farewell Post on Instagram

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Free-agent point guard Rajon Rondo reached an agreement with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-year, $15 million contract Saturday, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Earlier in the day, Rondo bid farewell to his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, in an Instagram post.

He thanked owner Jeanie Buss, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, head coach Frank Vogel and more:

"Thank you to the Lakers organization, Jeanie and Rob for giving me the opportunity to play for an incredible franchise. The professionalism and support from Frank, the coaching staff and support staff is something I'm truly grateful for. With my guys, there's an amazing brotherhood that only we know. To the fans...thank you for welcoming me with open arms from Day 1 and showing me love. Being apart of #LakeShow was something special and I'm proud we brought it back to you!

"Now, what's next ..."

Rondo played a key role in the Lakers' postseason run to the 2019-20 NBA title, averaging 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per playoff game. He recently declined his $2.6 million player option for the 2020-21 season and became a free agent.

The 34-year-old had a few suitors. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Nov. 18 that "there is a growing belief among rival teams that Atlanta will be in pole position" to sign both Rondo and forward Danilo Gallinari.

The Hawks did land Gallinari, and now Rondo will call Atlanta home as well.

The Los Angeles Clippers appear to have lost out on the veteran point guard, who entered the NBA in 2006. Stein reported Oct. 28 the Clippers were interested, and Frank Isola of ESPN and Sirius XM Radio added Nov. 17 that Rondo could get the team's mid-level exception.

Rondo won't be staying in L.A., however, as he begins a new chapter with the Hawks.