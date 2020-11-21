    Dwight Howard Officially Signs 76ers Contract: 'Let's Bring a Chip to Philly'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 21, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Dwight Howard had a message for the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans after he signed his contract with the team Saturday.

    After Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey welcomed Howard on Twitter, Howard offered this reply:

    The 76ers also sent a welcome message to the center:

    Fresh off winning a championship as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Howard joined the Sixers on a one-year deal that Bobby Marks of ESPN reported was for the veteran minimum of $2.6 million.

    The Lakers took a flier on Howard after DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL during a workout in August 2019. The eight-time All-Star fared well as a bench player, averaging 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 69 games during the regular season.

    Philadelphia will count on Howard to fill a similar role as Joel Embiid's primary backup.

