Dwight Howard Officially Signs 76ers Contract: 'Let's Bring a Chip to Philly'

Dwight Howard had a message for the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans after he signed his contract with the team Saturday.

Fresh off winning a championship as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Howard joined the Sixers on a one-year deal that Bobby Marks of ESPN reported was for the veteran minimum of $2.6 million.

The Lakers took a flier on Howard after DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL during a workout in August 2019. The eight-time All-Star fared well as a bench player, averaging 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 69 games during the regular season.

Philadelphia will count on Howard to fill a similar role as Joel Embiid's primary backup.