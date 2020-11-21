Clippers Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Evan Fournier, Terry Rozier

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Now that the 2020 free-agency period is officially underway, the Los Angeles Clippers have a chance to revamp in pursuit of a championship.

The Clippers have a lot to prove next season. The highly touted team was an early favorite to win the first NBA title in franchise history. Instead, they suffered a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets in the second round and made a premature exit.

After a disappointing postseason performance, it's essential for the organization to make a splash this offseason to right the ship. So far, the team has lost the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, to the Los Angeles Lakers and JaMychal Green to the Nuggets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Clippers re-signed Patrick Patterson for another year and Marcus Morris to a four-year deal.

Morris was clearly a priority to the front office, and it was a safe bet that they would come to an agreement. Nevertheless, the team's frontcourt took a big hit this week, and Harrell's absence will create a void on offense. As such, the organization will probably look to add another scoring option before training camp starts.

Evan Fournier shows interest in joining the Clippers

Los Angeles could use a reliable playmaker, and Evan Fournier fits the bill. Apparently, the French guard is looking for a new home even though he recently exercised his option to return to Orlando.

According to Zach Harper of The Athletic, "League sources say Evan Fournier is trying to find his way to a team like the Clippers, Suns or Nuggets."

As noted, the 11-year veteran opted in for the remainder of his five-year contract with the Orlando Magic. He would've left $17 million on the table, which is possibly why he opted in as opposed to testing an uncertain open market.

Last season, Fournier averaged 18.5 points per game, shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. While he won't fix the team's lack of a pure point guard, Fournier would add some versatility to the Clippers backcourt.

Los Angeles pursues a trade for Terry Rozier

Point guard was probably the Clippers' weakest position last season. Patrick Beverley offers the team a scrappy defender, but he isn't a scorer or someone who can effectively run the offense.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported, "Rajon Rondo is on L.A.'s radar, though Rondo could command a larger salary than the capped out Clippers can afford. L.A. has also explored a deal for Charlotte's Terry Rozier, per league source."

Although Rondo might be the better option because he brings more experience and leadership skills, Rozier isn't a bad choice either. The 26-year-old stepped in to replace Kemba Walker for the Hornets last season and delivered some solid numbers. He averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, shooting 42.3 percent and 40.7 percent from the outside.

Rozier is in the second year of a three-year, $56.7 million contract with the Hornets, which will possibly make Rondo a cheaper alternative. Rozier would also add another ball-dominant player to the team, but he would undeniably be an impactful addition nevertheless.