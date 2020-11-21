Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Blazers Still Hope to Sign Vet SF to New Contract

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony should have no trouble finding a home for the 2020-21 NBA season after posting 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Portland Trail Blazers last campaign.

The Blazers are reportedly hoping that home is in Portland despite recently adding forwards Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr., per David Aldridge of The Athletic.

"Since lots of people seem curious: The Blazers are still hoping they can re-sign [Carmelo Anthony] despite adding Robert Covington via trade and signing Derrick Jones Friday," Aldridge wrote. "Still minutes and an important role to play. His impact on the team last year was substantial."

After the Blazers' season ended in a first-round playoff loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony told reporters that he thought he "found a home" in Portland.

"I think you saw it, why this is a good fit for me," Anthony said. "Whenever you find a situation that's comfortable and allows you to be who you are, you want to stay in that situation. There's no need to try different things when something is working."

However, Ian Begley of SNY reported Thursday that multiple teams expect Anthony to head back to the New York and play for the Knicks, whom he led from 2011 to 2017.

"I think there's going to be mutual interest there," Begley said. "We've talked about it for a while now. Some teams expect him to end up back in New York. I'm not going that far yet, but I'm sure that they will have discussions about Carmelo returning home to the Knicks."

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Nov. 6 that the Knicks, who are led by new president and ex-Anthony agent Leon Rose, will look to sign Melo.

At the time, Berman said that would be the case even if the Knicks could not pair him with good friend and point guard Chris Paul, who was on the trading block and now a Phoenix Sun after the Oklahoma City Thunder dealt him.

Ultimately, Anthony has a tough decision to make if it's between Portland and New York. The Blazers are perennial playoff contenders and could make a deep playoff run, while the Knicks are a young, rebuilding team that is likely going to be on the outside looking into the postseason again barring some splashy last-minute moves this offseason.

At the same time, New York is home for Anthony, and he'd be playing for a new regime run by his ex-agent, who left CAA to run the Knicks.

We should know where Anthony will end up shortly, as next season is scheduled to start Dec. 22. Training camps will begin three weeks beforehand.