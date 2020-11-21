    Report: Gordon Hayward Eyeing 4-Year, $100M Contract in Pacers Sign-and-Trade

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 21, 2020

    Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    As Gordon Hayward continues to push for a sign-and-trade with the Indiana Pacers after opting out of his contract with the Boston Celtics, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports the forward's offer from Indy could reach $100 million over four years. 

    Stein notes the New York Knicks remain an option for Hayward as well, however the club is offering a significantly lower contract than the figures discussed by the Pacers.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

