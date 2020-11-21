Report: Gordon Hayward Eyeing 4-Year, $100M Contract in Pacers Sign-and-Trade

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As Gordon Hayward continues to push for a sign-and-trade with the Indiana Pacers after opting out of his contract with the Boston Celtics, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports the forward's offer from Indy could reach $100 million over four years.

Stein notes the New York Knicks remain an option for Hayward as well, however the club is offering a significantly lower contract than the figures discussed by the Pacers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

