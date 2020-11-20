Report: Gordon Hayward 'Fully Focused' on Signing Contract with Pacers

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Gordon Hayward is "fully focused" on joining the Indiana Pacers after opting out of his contract with the Boston Celtics, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Hayward is an Indiana native who played college basketball at Butler University in Indianapolis before reaching the NBA. The 30-year-old has long been the center of Pacers rumors, and it seems like this may be the year the two sides are able to make a deal happen.

The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn provided an update on where sign-and-trade negotiations stand:

By opting out of Boston, Hayward walked away from a $34.2 million salary in 2020-21. It'll be interesting to see how close he's able to get to that number on the open market.

Hayward appeared in 52 games last season while averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He also shot 50 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from behind the arc, though injuries have started to take a toll on his game.

The former Utah Jazz star missed the 2017-18 season with a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle suffered in his first game of the campaign, and it's taken him even longer to find his rhythm again on the floor. He went on to fracture his left hand last November, costing him another month of the regular season.

The Pacers may still find Hayward useful as a complement to Domantas Sabonis on the wing and could complete a deal for him in the near future with free agency officially open at 6 p.m. ET Friday night.