Nationals Rumors: DJ LeMahieu Interests Washington in 2020 Free Agency

After missing the playoffs in 2020, the Washington Nationals are reportedly looking to upgrade their roster with one of the top free agents on the market.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Nationals are "showing continued interest" in second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

The Nationals figure to have stiff competition for LeMahieu.

Jim Bowden of CBS Sports reported the New York Yankees "have made it clear" that re-signing the three-time All-Star is their "top priority." He also said LeMahieu's preference is to remain in the Bronx.

Per Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the New York Mets "rank second" on LeMahieu's preferred list of destinations. The team has gained $20.25 million in salary after MLB suspended second baseman Robinson Cano for the 2021 season for violating its policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

When LeMahieu was a free agent two years ago, Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reported the Nationals had "a few discussions" with LeMahieu's representatives. He ultimately signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Yankees.

Nationals second basemen hit .272/.303/.384 with five homers and 26 RBI last season.

LeMahieu led the majors with a .364 batting average and was tops in the American League with a .421 on-base percentage. He also slugged .590 with 10 homers and 27 RBI.