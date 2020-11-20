Knicks Rumors: Latest on Possible Russell Westbrook Trade, Gordon Hayward, More

0 of 3

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Knicks roster is starting to take shape under new management led by Leon Rose, but there's more work to be done.

The team brought on two talented and exciting rookies in Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley. National College Player of the Year Toppin was taken with the eighth pick, and then they showed some shrewd draft board management in trading for the rights to Quickley while netting future draft picks.

Those moves give the team hope for the future, but there's still a season to be played in just over a month.

There are some big names potentially on the trading block the Knicks have been connected to and another who could be landed in free agency. Plus there's the matter of what's going to happen with some of their talent who could hit the open market.

Here's a look at some of the latest developments involving the Knicks.