    Lou Holtz Says He's Recovering After Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 19, 2020

    Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz speaks at a campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Former Notre Dame and South Carolina coach Lou Holtz told Mike Gillespie of ABC Columbia he tested positive for COVID-19.

    The 83-year-old said Thursday he's recovering but does not have "a lot of energy."

    Holtz was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 after compiling a 249-132-7 record and national titles in 1977 and 1988.

    Yet Notre Dame distanced from Holtz earlier this summer after he questioned the religious faith of then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a speech at the Republican National Convention. 

    "While Coach Lou Holtz is a former coach at Notre Dame, his use of the University's name at the Republican National Convention must not be taken to imply that the University endorses his views, any candidate or any political party," Notre Dame's Father John Jenkins said

    The coach is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the highest civilian honor awarded by the government—from President Donald Trump, but no date has been announced for the ceremony. 

    "We've analyzed it very closely. We've looked at all those recommendations. We've looked at Lou's life and his career and what he's done for charity, and the football is obvious," Trump said in September. "He was a great coach, but what he's done beyond even coaching, so Lou will be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

