NBA Draft Grades 2020: Letter Marks, Results and Analysis for Every Team

Oklahoma City Thunder: B-



No team has more draft capital over the next couple years than Oklahoma City does, and the Thunder are in no hurry to rebuild once Chris Paul is officially traded to Phoenix. Each of OKC’s three picks are high-upside international players who likely won’t see the floor this season, but Pokusevski has potential to be one of the better finds in this draft if he can build on his slight 7-foot frame.



Orlando Magic: B+



Orlando badly needed a point guard capable of distributing, and no matter the questions about his shooting ability, Anthony is a born playmaker. He was at one time considered a surefire top-3 prospect, but a year of injuries and a heavy offensive load at North Carolina derailed that. He now has a chance to prove right what people saw when he was among the best high school recruits in the country two years ago.



Philadelphia 76ers: B



Philadelphia and its new front-office executive, Darryl Morey, were busy leading up to and during draft night. In addition to its three selections, Philly acquired Danny Green from the Lakers and Seth Curry from Dallas to bolster its very porous outside shooting. The 76ers also shed Al Horford’s contract in the process, which is a huge win for a team that still believes it can win with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.



Phoenix Suns: D+



For as good of a move that the Suns made by acquiring Chris Paul in a trade with the Thunder, they might have made an equally perplexing one by taking Smith at No. 10 overall. He was projected to be a late lottery pick at best, and most analysts had him going in the late teens or early 20s. How he’ll fit alongside DeAndre Ayton in Phoenix’s offensive will go a long way in determining the success of this pick.



Portland Trail Blazers: N/A



The Blazers didn’t make much noise on draft night because they’d already done it by trading the No. 16 pick, as well as Trevor Ariza, for Houston’s Robert Covington. He’s one of the most versatile wings in the league, and it seemed like his struggles in Houston were more due to bad positional fits and being left out of an offense dominated by Russell Westbrook and James Harden.



Sacramento Kings: A



Sacramento got one of the steals of the first round when Haliburton fell to No. 12 after being projected as a top-5 pick by nearly everyone. With he and DeAaron Fox, the Kings have one of the most intriguing young backcourts in the Western Conference.



San Antonio Spurs: A-

After finding diamonds in the rough year after year, it seems Gregg Popovich landed on one without having to dig very far. Vassell fits the 3-and-D prototype perfectly, and he’s a good young piece for San Antonio to build around over the next few years. Jones, who a lot of people saw as a borderline first-rounder, is a point guard very much in the mold of Tony Parker. If he can even come close to that, San Antonio will have made another draft heist.



Toronto Raptors: B+



With Fred VanVleet hitting free agency this year, Toronto very much needed to add a backup plan if he does indeed leave. Flynn is exactly that, and in many ways, he’s in a similar mold to FVV. He’s a ferocious defender and crafty scorer who has figured out how to be effective despite not having plus athleticism.



Utah Jazz: C-



The Jazz are in a bit of a basketball purgatory right now: not bad enough to tank, but not good enough to truly contend. And they really don’t have much in the way of assets to waive around as trade bait. Still, there were better options available here than Azubuike, who is a very one-dimensional offensive player and will almost certainly play a backup role to Rudy Gobert.



Washington Wizards: B+



A few years ago, Washington was talked about as a potential destination for Kevin Durant, which would have created a big three with Bradley Beal and John Wall. That obviously never materialized, and both Wall and Beal have been the subject of trade rumors over the last year or so. But by getting Avdija, who was another projected top-five pick who fell, Washington gets an immediate impact wing who can hold his own defensively and has one of the most versatile skill sets in this class.



