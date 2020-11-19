Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley Free-Agent Markets

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley Free-Agent MarketsNovember 19, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship in October for the first time in 10 years, but in sports, it's not just about winning, it's about winning again.
Because of that unavoidable truth, the Lakers are looking at how they can keep their core players together and run it back.
Not surprisingly, keeping Anthony Davis in L.A. is their top priority.
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the superstar big man will decline his $28.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.
Davis made sure to say "I don't have a team" on Haynes' "Posted Up" show, directing all free agency questions to his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, but all signs point to him coming back to fortify his two-man wrecking crew with LeBron James.
In fact, Haynes further reported that the seven-time All Star will resign with the Lakers when free agency begins on Friday, Nov. 20 and get a significant bump in pay in the neighborhood of five years, $189.9 million ($32.7 million next season).
With Davis back in the fold and the Dennis Schröder trade in exchange for the 28th overall pick and Danny Green finalized, it's up to general manager Rob Pelinka to look at the remainder of his roster and make the right moves to make sure the team is ready to defend the title.
That means the Lakers have to figure out what to do with Dion Waiters, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard.
Pick Up the Phone, Dwight
After no other teams in the league showed interest in his services, the Lakers took a flier on the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year on a non-guaranteed contract for $2.56 million.
He was effectively playing for his basketball life, one game at a time.
But the 16-year veteran center toed the company line and played well in his new role.
L.A. guaranteed the remainder of his contract back in January and he helped them win their 17th championship as an organization.
But now that the Lakers are looking ahead, what are they going to do with Howard?
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, they have an idea.
In today's game, traditional big men are becoming obsolete. L.A. needs Howard to plug up their middle and serve as a backup to Davis, but what would another team do with him?
It's no secret that Howard has worn out his welcome around the league. Even with a successful season with the Lakers, are other teams convinced that he'll be a good teammate or a reliable contributor.
For his part, Howard would like to come back to the Lakers, if the money is right.
“I would love to come back and play for the Lakers again,” Howard told Etan Thomas on “The Rematch” show. “Hopefully this year they give me a contract. That’s the biggest thing. I don’t want to play for free anymore.
Will Bradley Opt In?
Avery Bradley is in a tough spot.
His first year with the Lakers was very uneven.
He only played in 49 games due to injuries, but most of all, he did not play with the team in the bubble due to family reasons.
Which means they went to Orlando and won the title without him.
That's not a good bargaining position if you're Bradley and you're trying to get another contract.
Bradley has a decision to make. Either opt in for next season's $5 million and wait until next summer to test the market or opt out and see what he can get now.
"Avery Bradley has until Thursday to decide whether to pick up his player option," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on the “Mason and Ireland” show. "Thursday. Free agency begins on Friday. There is a market for Avery Bradley out there.
"I am told that he would like to stay in Los Angeles, but he wants another deal. He only has one year on this deal."
Bradley is still a great player. He's an excellent perimeter defender and brings the kind of intangibles to a team that don't show up in a stat sheet.
That's why, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, that contenders like the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks are interested in his services.
The clock is ticking and Bradley has to make his decision fast, or the team will have to go out and leave him in the rear view mirror, again.