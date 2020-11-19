Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley Free-Agent Markets

0 of 2

The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship in October for the first time in 10 years, but in sports, it's not just about winning, it's about winning again.

Because of that unavoidable truth, the Lakers are looking at how they can keep their core players together and run it back.

Not surprisingly, keeping Anthony Davis in L.A. is their top priority.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the superstar big man will decline his $28.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

Davis made sure to say "I don't have a team" on Haynes' "Posted Up" show, directing all free agency questions to his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, but all signs point to him coming back to fortify his two-man wrecking crew with LeBron James.

In fact, Haynes further reported that the seven-time All Star will resign with the Lakers when free agency begins on Friday, Nov. 20 and get a significant bump in pay in the neighborhood of five years, $189.9 million ($32.7 million next season).

With Davis back in the fold and the Dennis Schröder trade in exchange for the 28th overall pick and Danny Green finalized, it's up to general manager Rob Pelinka to look at the remainder of his roster and make the right moves to make sure the team is ready to defend the title.

That means the Lakers have to figure out what to do with Dion Waiters, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard.